Cristiano Ronaldo: Is this a joke? — Fans mock Portugal for handing GOAT ‘insulting’ €255 fine

Social media users have erupted with mockery and disbelief after the Portuguese Football Federation hit multi-millionaire superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a microscopic €255 penalty following his explosive training camp walkout.

Football fans have taken to social media to heavily mock the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) over Cristiano Ronaldo's disciplinary penalty

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The 41-year-old Al-Nassr icon was slapped with a 30-day international suspension alongside a pocket-change fine of just €255 (£215)

Furious supporters labeled the outcome an absolute joke, pointing out that the billionaire forward earns that specific amount in less than two seconds

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Monday evening, prompting an immediate tidal wave of hilarious memes, hot takes, and viral online outrage

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Football fans across the world have united in absolute hysterics after the Portuguese Football Federation read the riot act to Cristiano Ronaldo, only to fine him a pitiful €255 (£215).

The legendary forward was slapped with the pocket-change penalty alongside a 30-day international ban after dramatically abandoning the national squad’s Copenhagen camp last month following a toxic, high-profile fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the FPF Disciplinary Council formally dropped the hammer on Monday evening. Yet, the moment transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted the official verdict on X, the internet immediately dissolved into pure tactical mockery.

For a global icon pulling in a staggering £178 million a year in the Saudi Pro League, a three-figure fine felt like an inside joke rather than a genuine sporting sanction.

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🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days plus fined for €255. The decision has been made by Portugal Federation after he left the national team’s camp in Denmark. Cristiano himself had suggested a punishment after apologizing for that. https://t.co/oXEXM4JaI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026

'Send Me Your Aza!'

The online reaction was swift, ruthless, and deeply funny. Nigerian fans immediately swarmed the comment sections to offer the Al-Nassr talisman a helping hand with his legal bills, with one viral tweet pleading: “255 Euros ??? Cristiano run me your AZA make I pay this money!”

Others were quick to post hilarious reaction GIFs depicting the sheer insignificance of the hit to Ronaldo’s bottom line, with another user joking about the sheer panic the superstar must be facing: “Ronaldo checking his bank account after that fine processes…”

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The math, as many fans pointed out, makes the punishment look incredibly silly. Breaking down the numbers against his astronomical commercial revenue, one fan accurately calculated: “€255? He makes that in 2 seconds!”

'Are We a Joke to You All?'

While the vast majority of spectators chose to laugh at the federation's expense, others were left completely baffled by the logic behind the disciplinary code, questioning why a regulatory body would bother enforcing such a microscopic figure.

Ronaldo has escalated the tension between him and Portugal

“A 255 euro fine? Impressive the toughness of the Portuguese Federation, I don't know if Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to withstand such a harsh economic penalty,” sarcastically noted one observer. Another simply demanded answers, asking: “What’s even the point of a €255 fine?”

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For some, the sheer scale of the anti-climax was too much to process silently. One stunned fan typed: “Am reading this right? €255? Not thousand or million??? And he suggested it himself?? Are we a joke to you all???”

@FabrizioRomano Ronaldo checking his bank account after that fine processes… https://t.co/eeLKweEAZj — Streaking (@Streaking_) October 19, 2026

Inevitably, the fierce, long-running rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi found its way into the toxic discourse, with conspiratorial fans suggesting double standards were at play: “Meanwhile, that FIFA suspended match ban is still hanging, if all these were to be Messi, they will go on like they always favour him etc.”