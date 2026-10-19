PUNISHED: Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined €255 by Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with 30-day BAN and 'insulting' €255 fine by Portugal after explosive training camp walkout following toxic bust-up with manager Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially handed a 30-day suspension and a €255 (£215) fine by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) Disciplinary Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old superstar sensationally abandoned the national squad's camp in Copenhagen last month ahead of a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Ronaldo openly accused new manager Jorge Jesus of twice 'breaking his word' after being left on the bench as an unused substitute against Norway

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the verdict on Monday night after the icon issuing a grovelling public apology to his teammates and fans

Advertisement

Advertisement

The international career of one of football’s greatest-ever icons has been plunged into darkness and disgrace.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a humiliating 30-day suspension and an almost comical €255 (£215) fine by the Portuguese Football Federation after a toxic, high-profile storm-out from the national team camp.

The jaw-dropping verdict, confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano on X, signals a heartbreaking and volatile low point for the 41-year-old legend, whose fierce pride has collided head-on with a changing tactical guard.

For a man who reportedly bags a staggering £178 million a year in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, the tiny €255 penalty is a mere drop in an ocean of wealth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days plus fined for €255. The decision has been made by Portugal Federation after he left the national team’s camp in Denmark. Cristiano himself had suggested a punishment after apologizing for that. https://t.co/oXEXM4JaI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026

But the true cost is emotional. The ultimate competitor, the man who has carried his country's hopes on his back for over two decades, now stands cast out, judged to have intentionally broken the rules of the very jersey he has worn with unmatched passion.

The Copenhagen Betrayal

The heartbreaking saga unfolded in late September during the UEFA Nations League window. The Selecao engine was already showing signs of heavy internal friction between Ronaldo and new head coach Jorge Jesus.

The ultimate trigger came in Oslo during a tense clash against Norway. Ronaldo claimed he had been explicitly promised at least 30 minutes of action on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, the legendary forward was subjected to the painful indignity of an extended, agonising warm-up on the touchline, only to be forced to watch the entire 2-1 victory from the substitutes' bench.

Deeply wounded and feeling entirely disrespected, Ronaldo claimed Jesus had broken his word on multiple occasions, including a promise to publicly clarify the situation in a post-match press conference.

The fallout was catastrophic. Rather than traveling with the squad to face Denmark, a distraught Ronaldo packed his bags and abandoned the international camp in Copenhagen entirely, flying back to the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the strict wording of the FPF’s non-professional disciplinary council regulations, a player who leaves the national team without justification automatically triggers a preventive suspension.

A Grovelling Apology

Realising the immense damage done to his legacy, Ronaldo took to social media to address his 679 million followers, issuing a lengthy statement to manage the public fallout.

In an act of rare, painful contrition, the icon accepted full responsibility, apologised to his teammates and fans for his rash departure, and remarkably suggested that the federation should punish him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

Reports even emerged that a desperate Ronaldo had handed coach Jesus an eight-point document to read to the media to douse the flames of controversy.

On Monday, the FPF confirmed that the charge under Article 160(1) was fully proven. While the federation has taken a strict legal stand, FPF president Pedro Proenca has gently left the door open for a final dance, stating that everyone within the camp wants their greatest son to return once the dark cloud passes.