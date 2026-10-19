‘Joshua is done’ — Current heavyweight champion believes Nigerian-British boxer is nearing retirement

Filip Hrgovic claims Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are both nearing retirement, declaring the heavyweight stars are done ahead of their December fight

IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic believes Anthony Joshua is approaching the end of his boxing career, predicting that the former two-time world champion may have only one fight left.

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The Croatian also questioned Tyson Fury’s future as he delivered a brutal assessment of several of the division’s biggest names.

Hrgovic delivers blunt verdict on Joshua and Fury

Joshua and Fury are expected to finally settle their long-running rivalry in December, with their proposed Battle of Britain attracting significant attention from boxing fans.

However, Hrgovic believes both men are nearing retirement, despite their standing as two of the sport’s biggest stars.

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“[Anthony] Joshua is a great champion but I think he’s done as well. Maybe he will have one more fight,” the Croatian said.

He offered a similar assessment of Fury, describing the former heavyweight champion as a living legend but suggesting his career was almost over.

“[Tyson Fury] is also a living legend but he’s done. He’ll maybe have one more fight,” Hrgovic added.

“I hope he will continue after the [Anthony] Joshua fight. He is a big star and we need him. But I think he is near the end.”

Joshua, who has held the unified heavyweight championship twice, has yet to officially announce his retirement, while Fury’s future remains a major talking point ahead of the anticipated showdown.

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IBF champion takes aim at heavyweight rivals

Hrgovic made the comments during an interview with DAZN at the O2 Arena on Saturday, where Daniel Dubois retained his heavyweight world title. His criticism extended beyond the British pair, with the 34-year-old taking aim at several prominent heavyweights during the interview.

He called Fabio Wardley’s knockout defeat to Dubois a reason for the British fighter to retire, while dismissing Efe Ajagba’s boxing ability and describing Murat Gassiev as too small for the heavyweight division.

The Croatian was more complimentary towards Dubois, acknowledging the champion’s jab despite questioning his speed. He also backed Moses Itauma to become undisputed heavyweight champion, provided the young British fighter recovers mentally from his defeat to Hrgovic.

“[Itauma] is the future. This guy will be undisputed in a few years. No one will ever beat him if he comes back mentally,” he said.

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