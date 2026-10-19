Naija Stars Abroad: Dele-Bashiru’s Allianz stunner, Iwobi fires Fulham to victory & Iheanacho extends historic run

A comprehensive review of Nigerian players tracking their performances across Europe over the weekend, highlighting crucial goals, assists, and defensive shifts.

Dele-Bashiru ran riot in Turin, while striker Akor Adams plundered a high-pressure match-winner to secure Venezia’s very first league victory of the season against Napoli.

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Midfielder Alex Iwobi smashed home his first goal of the season to hand Fulham their first official Premier League victory under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

The mood turned incredibly bleak in Spain as Super Eagles icon Ademola Lookman was ruthlessly hooked off at halftime yet again by Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

This weekend, that genius was on full display as Nigeria's finest talent abroad turned heavy emotional trials into absolute masterpieces on the turf.

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The absolute pinnacle of the weekend’s emotional narrative unfolded inside the daunting Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Lazio were locked in a war of attrition against heavyweights Juventus. With the match hanging in the balance, Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru produced a moment of individual wizardry that will live long in the memory of the traveling Roman faithful.

Picking up the ball in transition, the powerful midfielder embarked on a breathtaking, high-speed solo run, skipping past two international defenders before sliding a clinical finish into the far corner to seal a historic away victory.

"What a goal! Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored with a fantastic solo effort to seal Lazio’s away Serie A victory over Juventus."

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🇳🇬🤯 Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with a stunning solo run and finish against Juventus to score his first goal of the season for Lazio. https://t.co/bVX5qWxmCN — Soar Africa! (@SoarAfrica) October 18, 2026

Joy in Venice and the Arbeloa Breakthrough

Further south in Italy, the tears flowed freely at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo as former Flying Eagles forward Akor Adams single-handedly altered the destiny of Venezia’s season.

Locked in a high-intensity battle against title-contenders Napoli, Adams displayed immense structural grit to shield his markers and fire home the only goal of the match.

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The hard-earned victory marked Venezia’s very first win of the campaign, moving Adams to four goals in all competitions and solidifying his place as a new cult hero on the canals.

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Meanwhile, across the English Channel, the dawn of a new era at Craven Cottage was beautifully christened by the boots of an international centurion. Fulham, navigating their first match under the tactical guidance of former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa, put on an elite show against a Semi Ajayi-led Hull City.

Alex Iwobi celebrates his winner against Hull City.

Alex Iwobi stole the back-page headlines by smashing home a stunning first goal of the season, capitalising on his signature inward movements. Behind him, international defensive block Calvin Bassey put in an incredibly composed, imperial shift at the heart of the backline to isolate Ajayi’s attackers and protect the vital three points.

"Kelechi Iheanacho’s incredible form continues as Bursaspor cruise to an away victory over Mugla."

✨ Kelechi Iheanacho, usta işi vuruşla gollerine bir yenisini daha ekliyor! 🟢⚪ Muğlaspor 0-3 Bursaspor 🟢⚪ #beINSPORTS #TrendyolBirinciLig https://t.co/PoktveLlVr — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) October 15, 2026

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Heartbreak and the Sub-Bench Blues

Yet, for all the rapture sweeping through Italy and England, the football gods dealt a highly bitter hand to some of Nigeria's most prominent figures. In Spain, the tactical alienation of Africa's finest winger, Ademola Lookman, reached a worrying tipping point.

Despite Atlético Madrid grinding out a narrow away victory over Espanyol, manager Diego Simeone chose to ruthlessly hook Lookman off at the halftime whistle for the second consecutive fixture, a heartbreaking developmental pattern that has sparked massive concern inside the Super Eagles' technical war room.

Lookman

In Turkey, the structural limitations of a divided house were heavily felt by Victor Osimhen. The masked striker found himself completely starved of creative service and tightly caged by opposition centre-backs, though his Galatasaray teammates managed to return to winning ways regardless.

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A similar bittersweet script was written in Kazakhstan, where aging AFCON winner Victor Moses rolled back the years to score a sensational, world-class solo goal for Kaisar Kyzylorda, only to suffer a truly heartbreaking late collapse to lose the match in stoppage time.

Victor Moses. (Photo Credit: Victor Moses/IG)

The Scoring Continues

The final whistle across the continent brought immense professional pride to the next generation of Nigerian talents fighting for international recognition.

In the French top flight, midfield prodigy Tochukwu Nnadi put on an imperious display of progressive passing, logging his very first assist of the season to guide Marseille to a dominant away win over Angers.

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Tochukwu Nnadi || imago

In Italy, Samuel Chukwueze executed a highly disciplined tactical shift for AC Milan, driving his side down the flank to lay the foundation for a home victory over Atalanta before being substituted with the clean sheet entirely intact.

The weekend wrapped up with an absolute statement of intent from the cold landscapes of Russia. 23-year-old forward Jonathan Okoronkwo proved that his scoring instincts remain completely razor-sharp, finding the back of the net for the second consecutive game to help Torpedo Moscow dismantle Yenisey.