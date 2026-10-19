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Bet of the Day: Best Football Predictions For The New Week
Kenneth Igboke celebrates the opener.
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October 19, 2026
Free football predictions, expert picks, odds and betting tips for today. Updated daily.
Yesterday
Today
🔥 Today's Best Bet
Tottenham vs Coventry City
Home 2UP
Confidence: 9/10
Tottenham’s superior squad quality and home advantage give them the edge, while their need for a first league win could motivate them to push for all three points.
NGBET1.50
Stake1.47
⚽ Today's betting tips
💎 Value Pick
Parma Calcio vs Torino
Over 1.5
1.41
🎯 7/10
⭐ Strong Pick
AC Omonia Nicosia vs Olympiakos Nicosia
Home 2UP
1,24
🎯 9/10
💎 Value Pick
PAOK Thessaloniki B vs Apollon Kalamarias
Over 1.5 Goals
1.39
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
SC FC Voluntari vs Fotbal Club FCSB
Away 1UP
1.30
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Braga vs Gil Vicente Barcelos
Over 1.5 Goals
1.35
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FC Kharkiv vs FC Livyi Bereh Kyiv
Over 1.5 Goals
1.28
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano
Over 7.5 Corners
1.35
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
RC Celta Fortuna vs Tenerife CD
Over 7.5 Corners
1.46
🎯 8/10
💰 Build your bet slip
Tick "Add to slip" on any picks above to build a multiple.
📅 Yesterday's results
🔥 Banker
Girona vs FC Andorra
Over 1.5 Goals
1.24
🎯 10/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FK Kapaz vs Zira FK
Over 1.5 Goals
1.35
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
NK Slaven Belupo vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb
Away 2UP
1.33
🎯 9/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Molde vs IK Start
Home 2UP
1.34
🎯 8/10
💎 Value Pick
SC Salgueiros vs Estoril Praia
Over 1.5 Goals
1.31
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FK Spartak Moscow vs FK Rubin Kazan
Over 1.5 Goals
1.28
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
Orgryte IS vs GAIS
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 8/10
⭐ Strong Pick
FK Zenit Saint Petersburg vs RFK Akhmat Grozny
Over 1.5 Goals
1.22
🎯 8/10
🏅 Our Top 3 Bookies of the Week
Hand-picked offers our expert team rates highest this week based on competitive odds, great betting options, and site simplicity.
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- ✓ Daily free tips
- ✓ Early selections
- ✓ Accumulator ideas
- ✓ Match analysis
- ✓ Results tracking
❓ Frequently Asked Questions About Bet of the Day
1. What is the Bet of the Day?▾
The Bet of the Day is Pulse Sports’ daily selection of football betting tips and predictions. Our experts analyse upcoming matches, including team form, recent performances, head-to-head records, injuries, home and away statistics, and other relevant factors to identify betting opportunities worth considering.
2. What is the best bet of the day today?▾
The best bet of the day depends on the matches being played and the latest available information. Pulse Sports reviews the day’s fixtures and highlights selected bets based on factors such as team form, statistics, player availability, and potential value. Check this page regularly for our latest football betting tips and daily selections.
3. Where can I find today's football predictions?▾
You can find Pulse Sports’ latest football predictions on our Bet of the Day page. We provide daily predictions covering selected football matches and betting markets, helping punters identify potential bets for matches taking place today and upcoming fixtures.
4. How are the Bet of the Day predictions selected?▾
Our betting predictions are based on analysis of factors such as recent team form, goalscoring records, home and away performance, head-to-head statistics, injuries, suspensions, team news, and other relevant match data. The aim is to identify selections with a strong statistical and analytical basis rather than relying on guesswork.
5. What types of bets are included in the Bet of the Day?▾
Our Bet of the Day selections can cover a variety of football betting markets, including match winners, double chance, over and under goals, both teams to score, handicaps, correct scores, and other available markets. The markets featured can vary depending on the fixtures and the opportunities identified by our analysts.
6. Are Pulse Sports betting tips guaranteed to win?▾
No. There are no guaranteed football betting predictions or risk-free bets. Our tips are based on analysis and statistical information, but football matches can produce unpredictable results. Punters should treat betting tips as information to support their own decisions and should always bet responsibly.
7. How often are the Bet of the Day predictions updated?▾
The Bet of the Day page is updated regularly with new football betting tips and predictions as fixtures become available. We recommend checking the page before placing a bet because odds, team news, injuries, line-ups, and other match information can change before kick-off.
18+. Please gamble responsibly. No tip or prediction guarantees a winning outcome — always bet within your means.
🔥 Today's Best BetHome 2UP @ 1.50BET NOW
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