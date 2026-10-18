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Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Mourinho's charges send strong message to Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:22 - 18 October 2026
Real Madrid showed their own goal-scoring dominance ahead of the EL Clasico against high-scoring Barcelona.
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Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of suspended star Vinícius Júnior to cruise to a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday night.

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José Mourinho’s side came into the tie desperate to maintain pace, with league leaders Barcelona ahead of their impending El Clásico showdown

Facing a struggling Sevilla side, Real Madrid delivered a clinical, dominant performance, controlling 65% of possession and generating relentless attacking pressure to systematically dismantle their Andalusian visitors.

Key match details

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Real Madrid dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. Yan Diomandé provided a brilliant assist for Arda Güler, who confidently found the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. 

Before Sevilla could recover, the advantage was doubled just seven minutes later. Kylian Mbappé capped off a flowing attacking move with a precise finish in the 37th minute, sending Los Blancos into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

The dominance continued after the interval. In the 63rd minute, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Mbappé expertly dispatched to secure his brace and effectively put the game to bed at 3-0. 

With the result secure, Mourinho utilised his bench, bringing on the likes of Brahim Díaz, Bernardo Silva, and Eduardo Camavinga to see out the match.

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Sevilla managed to grab a late consolation goal in the 80th minute when substitute Manu Bueno breached the Madrid defence. 

However, the hosts instantly replied. Just two minutes later, Yan Diomandé capped off his superb individual performance by scoring Real Madrid's fourth goal, sealing the emphatic 4-1 victory.

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