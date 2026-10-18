Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Mourinho's charges send strong message to Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid showed their own goal-scoring dominance ahead of the EL Clasico against high-scoring Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of suspended star Vinícius Júnior to cruise to a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday night.

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José Mourinho’s side came into the tie desperate to maintain pace, with league leaders Barcelona ahead of their impending El Clásico showdown.

Facing a struggling Sevilla side, Real Madrid delivered a clinical, dominant performance, controlling 65% of possession and generating relentless attacking pressure to systematically dismantle their Andalusian visitors.

Key match details

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Real Madrid dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. Yan Diomandé provided a brilliant assist for Arda Güler, who confidently found the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Before Sevilla could recover, the advantage was doubled just seven minutes later. Kylian Mbappé capped off a flowing attacking move with a precise finish in the 37th minute, sending Los Blancos into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

The dominance continued after the interval. In the 63rd minute, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty, which Mbappé expertly dispatched to secure his brace and effectively put the game to bed at 3-0.

With the result secure, Mourinho utilised his bench, bringing on the likes of Brahim Díaz, Bernardo Silva, and Eduardo Camavinga to see out the match.

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Sevilla managed to grab a late consolation goal in the 80th minute when substitute Manu Bueno breached the Madrid defence.