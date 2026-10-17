Betis vs Barcelona: Controversial decisions help Flicks match Real Madrid's 58-year record

Barcelona remain flawless in LALIGA after securing a hard-fought 5-2 victory against Real Betis.

Lamine Yamal orchestrated a sensational attacking display as Barcelona equalled a 58-year-old LaLiga record with a chaotic 5-2 victory over 10-man Real Betis at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday evening.

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The encounter at La Cartuja in Seville pitted Manuel Pellegrini’s high-flying Betis, who entered the weekend in third place, against Hansi Flick’s flawless Barcelona side.

The visitors arrived looking to secure their ninth consecutive league victory, aiming to match the historic unbeaten start achieved by Real Madrid in the 1968–69 season.

Despite a spirited and physical challenge from the Andalusian hosts, the Catalan giants ultimately overwhelmed them, breaking the game wide open following a crucial second-half red card.

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Key match details

The match exploded into life early, with Yamal setting the tone in the 10th minute. The teenage sensation cut inside from the right flank and curled a spectacular 25-yard effort into the top corner to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead.

Real Betis responded forcefully, equalising in the 27th minute when Valentin Gomez powered a header past the Barcelona defence from a set-piece.

The closing moments of the first half provided massive drama. In the 41st minute, Rodri scored his first goal for Barcelona since his summer arrival, heading home a corner delivery from Fermín López to restore a 2-1 advantage for the visitors.

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Seconds before the halftime whistle, Betis thought they had equalised again when Giovani Lo Celso struck a stunning volley from distance, but the goal was controversially ruled out by VAR for a prior handball by Cucho Hernandez.

The second half was a breathless, chaotic affair. Gabriel Jesus extended Barcelona's lead in the 49th minute, only for Betis to immediately answer back in the 53rd minute through Abde Ezzalzouli, who finished a rapid counterattack against his former club to make it 3-2.

However, Betis's momentum was disastrously derailed just moments later. In the 54th minute, frustrations boiled over, resulting in Facundo Bernal receiving a straight red card for headbutting Yamal.

Reduced to 10 men, Betis collapsed under the relentless pressure. In the 63rd minute, masked defender Eric Garcia stepped up to score Barcelona's fourth, effectively killing off the contest.

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