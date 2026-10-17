Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers in the World (2026)

From Erling Haaland to Cristiano Ronaldo, these are the highest-paid footballers in the world for 2026.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Al-Nassr (£237.8m per year)

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In Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up his Golden Boot, and Al Nassr defeated Ekong's Al-Kholood in League clash.

The Portuguese legend remains a global financial powerhouse. His Al-Nassr contract, paired with record-breaking endorsements and business ventures like CR7 hotels and fashion lines, keeps him top of the list with a staggering networth.

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At 40, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, and he just became the first footballer to hit the one billion-dollar mark.

2. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami (£103m per year)

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami | Imago

The World Cup winner earns over £100 million annually through a blend of salary, Apple TV+ revenue share, and global endorsement deals with Adidas and Pepsi.

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Despite fitness struggles, Benzema remains one of the highest paid footballers in the world, earning over £80 million annually.

3. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid (£73.3m per year)

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe | Credit: IMAGO

Mbappe’s long-awaited move to Real Madrid finally happened in 2024, bringing with it one of the most lucrative football contracts in Europe.

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His deal includes hefty goal bonuses, image rights, and personal sponsorships with Nike and Hublot, putting him in the top 5 highest paid footballers in the world.

4. Erling Haaland – Manchester City (£53m per year)

The Norwegian superstar’s goal-scoring exploits continue to reward him richly. The gaolscoirng viking signed a lucrative long-term deal at City until 2034 and continues to deliver on the field.

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Alongside his reported £500,000-a-week salary, Haaland has major partnerships with Nike and EA Sports, cementing his position among the global elite.

5 . Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid (£50m per year)

The Brazilian signed a lucrative new long-term deal at Real Madrid designed to ward off interest from Arsenal, locking in his status among the game’s elite earners.

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6. Sadio Mané – Al-Nassr (£35m per year)

Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.

Mané joined Al-Nassr alongside Ronaldo and continues to thrive financially, becoming one of the world's highest paid footballers.

His mix of wages and sponsorships pushes him close to £35 million annually, securing his place among the highest paid footballers in the world.

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7. Lamine Yamal - Barcelona (£31m per year)

The teenage sensation is widely considered one of the best players on the planet, and his new deal with Barcelona, signed until 2030, reflects his growing status.

Winning a World Cup and Ballon d'Or before 20 will further elevate his standing.

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8. Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid (£27m per year)

Bellingham has become one of football's new generation icons.

His high earnings at the Bernabéu plus growing endorsement deals continue to push the English midfielder up the rankings.

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9. Harry Kane - Bayern Munich (£25m per year)

The England captain’s consistent Bundesliga salary and solid commercial income maintain his place among the elite earners.

10. Mohamed Salah - Trabzonspor (£24m per year)

Mohamed Salah celebrates for Trabzonspor.

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Mohamed Salah earns a gross annual salary of £15 million following his move to Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor in August 2026.