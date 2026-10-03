'Bellingham can be greatest of all time' - Premier League legend confesses

Roy Keane claims Jude Bellingham can become one of football's greatest of all time following his star display in England's 7-0 win over Croatia

Jude Bellingham’s extraordinary performance in England’s 7-0 demolition of Croatia has convinced Roy Keane that the Real Madrid midfielder could eventually become one of football’s greatest-ever players.

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The 23-year-old scored once and provided three assists in Rijeka as England handed Croatia their heaviest defeat in international football.

Keane predicts extraordinary future for Bellingham

Bellingham produced a performance that placed him in England history, becoming the first midfielder since David Platt in 1993 to register four goal involvements in a single match for the Three Lions. His display also left former Manchester United captain Keane convinced that the midfielder has the qualities to reach the very top of the sport.

“Ranked 13th in the world, they made them look like a Gibraltar kind of team. Outstanding in every aspect, and I think Bellingham can go on to become one of the greatest of all time,” Keane said on ITV.

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The Irishman believes Bellingham’s influence extends beyond what he produces with the ball, pointing to his work rate and attitude as qualities that can elevate the players around him.

“As long as he gets no injuries and he keeps the head, Again his attitude with England recently, I’ve been praising him a lot for being fantastic in possession, but what he’s doing out of possession, that lifts all these other players,” Keane added.

Bellingham’s willingness to contribute defensively has become an increasingly important part of his game, particularly with England.

“If you have a player that good in your team who’s amazing in possession and he’s playing for Real Madrid and he’s doing brilliant things, but his work rate off the ball [is high], that will just inspire all the other players,” Keane said.

Saka joins praise for England star

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Bellingham’s display also earned a glowing assessment from Bukayo Saka, who scored twice during England’s emphatic victory.

The Arsenal winger’s first goal was set up by Bellingham, further underlining the Real Madrid star’s influence on the contest.

“He was amazing tonight to be fair,” Saka said.

“He deserved [England] player of the year and he probably deserves man of the match tonight as well. He was special. Happy to play with him and happy to have him in the England team.”

Bellingham now has the opportunity to build on his outstanding display when England conclude their international break against Czech Republic on October 6.

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