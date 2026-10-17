I’m so happy – Fulham boss Arbeloa grateful after Iwobi eases sack fears

Álvaro Arbeloa expressed his relief and gratitude after Alex Iwobi’s first-half goal delivered Fulham their first Premier League win of the season.

The win over Hull eased the growing pressure on the Spanish tactician after a winless start to the season.

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THREE HUGE POINTS. 😤 https://t.co/xKKg0jEvN2 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 17, 2026

Iwobi struck in the 33rd minute to secure a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage. The result lifted Fulham off the bottom of the table and ended a winless start that had left Arbeloa facing intense scrutiny and speculation over his future.

Speaking after the match, Arbeloa said: “I am very happy, especially for the supporters; they deserve this win.

"For the players, they were looking for this victory and have been working so hard. We deserved it in other matches, but we couldn’t get it; today was finally the day.”

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Fulham produced a dominant display, creating numerous chances and restricting Hull to very little.

The only blot was a late red card for substitute Ryan Sessegnon, but it did little to dampen the celebrations.

Arbeloa had repeatedly insisted the focus should remain on the team rather than his own position amid the winless run.