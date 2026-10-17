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Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:57 - 17 October 2026
Chelsea star provided insight into his recently improved finishing ability following the heroics against Everton.
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Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has credited his newfound attacking precision to the advice of Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus, following a match-winning performance on Saturday.

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The 26-year-old forward was the undisputed star of the show as Chelsea secured a crucial 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

Neto delivered a devastating second-half brace to end Everton's unbeaten start to the domestic campaign.

Following the man-of-the-match display, the winger revealed that his finishing technique was directly inspired by conversations during the recent international window.

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The Jorge Jesus effect

Neto spent the extended international break working closely with Jesus, who was appointed as Portugal's head coach in July 2026 following the nation's World Cup exit.

Neto scores opening goal for Portugal || imago
Neto scores opening goal for Portugal || imago

The experienced Portuguese tactician clearly used the camp to impart some crucial attacking wisdom to the Chelsea forward.

"These finishes come from my new national coach in Portugal," Neto explained during his post-match interview. "He says when in front of goal you need to pass it into the net," the winger added. 

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A clinical showcase at Goodison Park

That specific tactical advice translated perfectly onto the pitch against Everton. After a tightly contested and scoreless first half, Neto broke the deadlock just 44 seconds into the second period.

He latched onto a well-worked pass from Jorrel Hato and applied a composed, deliberate finish to give Chelsea the advantage.

The winger then sealed all three points in the 90th minute with another ultra precise strike.

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Reacting quickly to a loose ball inside the penalty area after Cole Palmer's free-kick was blocked, Neto calmly passed the ball into the back of the net to put the game entirely beyond doubt.

The vital away victory lifted Chelsea above Everton in the Premier League standings, providing a massive boost to their 2026/27 campaign.

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