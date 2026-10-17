Advertisement

Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:44 - 17 October 2026
Atletico Madrid stretched their winning run to six matches despite another underwhelming performance from Ademola Lookman.
Advertisement

Substitute Álex Baena broke Espanyol's stubborn resistance with an 89th-minute strike as Atlético Madrid snatched a narrow 1-0 away victory in a tense LaLiga encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Coming off the back of an impressive victory against Manchester United, the clash at the RCDE Stadium proved to be a frustrating affair for Diego Simeone's men. 

Despite completely dominating possession, the visitors struggled to break down a resolute Espanyol defence. 

The match also repeated the victory over Alaves: an ineffective first-half display from Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, who was unceremoniously hooked at the interval as the team searched for a breakthrough.

Advertisement

Key match details 

Atlético Madrid dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, pinning Espanyol deep in their own half. However, their dominance rarely translated into clear-cut chances during the first 45 minutes. 

Starting up front alongside Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman endured a deeply frustrating afternoon, managing just a single shot off target and struggling to link up with his teammates against Espanyol's organised low block.

Dissatisfied with the lack of attacking penetration, Simeone made decisive changes at halftime, withdrawing Lookman in favour of Argentine star Julián Álvarez.

 While Alvarez added immediate energy and registered several shots, Espanyol's defence, anchored by goalkeeper Ángel Fortuño, who made several crucial saves, continued to hold firm.

Advertisement

The second half turned into a physical battle, resulting in a flurry of yellow cards for both sides as the clock ticked down. 

Seeking one final spark, Simeone introduced Álex Baena in the 61st minute for Lee Kang-in. The tactical decision ultimately paid off in the dying moments of the match. 

In the 89th minute, Baena finally found a way past Fortuño from an Alvarez assist. He delivered a decisive strike that survived a quick VAR review to give Atlético a dramatic 1-0 lead. 

Espanyol desperately pushed forward in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak and the Atlético defence expertly managed the final minutes to secure the clean sheet.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Football
17.10.2026
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Football
17.10.2026
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Football
17.10.2026
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Football
17.10.2026
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Football
17.10.2026
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality
Football
17.10.2026
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality