Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality

Atletico Madrid stretched their winning run to six matches despite another underwhelming performance from Ademola Lookman.

Substitute Álex Baena broke Espanyol's stubborn resistance with an 89th-minute strike as Atlético Madrid snatched a narrow 1-0 away victory in a tense LaLiga encounter on Saturday afternoon.

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Coming off the back of an impressive victory against Manchester United, the clash at the RCDE Stadium proved to be a frustrating affair for Diego Simeone's men.

Despite completely dominating possession, the visitors struggled to break down a resolute Espanyol defence.

The match also repeated the victory over Alaves: an ineffective first-half display from Nigerian international Ademola Lookman, who was unceremoniously hooked at the interval as the team searched for a breakthrough.

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Key match details

Atlético Madrid dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, pinning Espanyol deep in their own half. However, their dominance rarely translated into clear-cut chances during the first 45 minutes.

Starting up front alongside Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman endured a deeply frustrating afternoon, managing just a single shot off target and struggling to link up with his teammates against Espanyol's organised low block.

Dissatisfied with the lack of attacking penetration, Simeone made decisive changes at halftime, withdrawing Lookman in favour of Argentine star Julián Álvarez.

While Alvarez added immediate energy and registered several shots, Espanyol's defence, anchored by goalkeeper Ángel Fortuño, who made several crucial saves, continued to hold firm.

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The second half turned into a physical battle, resulting in a flurry of yellow cards for both sides as the clock ticked down.

Seeking one final spark, Simeone introduced Álex Baena in the 61st minute for Lee Kang-in. The tactical decision ultimately paid off in the dying moments of the match.

In the 89th minute, Baena finally found a way past Fortuño from an Alvarez assist. He delivered a decisive strike that survived a quick VAR review to give Atlético a dramatic 1-0 lead.