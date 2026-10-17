Neto steals the show as Chelsea silence stubborn Everton to climb into top 4

Pedro Neto was the star performer as Chelsea overcame a stubborn Everton side to claim a 2-0 away victory and move into the Premier League’s top four.

Three points on Merseyside! ⚪️👊 #CFC | #EVECHE https://t.co/pwR3wQtM6Q — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 17, 2026

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The Portuguese winger struck twice to secure all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After an intense first half, Morgan Rogers and Jorrel Hato linked up brilliantly down the left-hand side, as the Dutchman teed up Neto to fire home a close-range shot, which squeezed under Pickford’s outstretched arm.

Alonso’s men rubber-stamped the three points when Neto, again, showed excellent composure to slot in a left-footed finish after Everton’s wall blocked Henderson’s initial free-kick.

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The clean sheet marks the Blues’ first of the season and will encourage manager Xabi Alonso as he continues his battle to establish greater defensive consistency.

This result ensured Chelsea ended a nine-month run of 22 league games without a clean sheet in what was their longest absence since August 1961, as they moved up to fourth in the table.