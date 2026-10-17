Mourinho mentions Vinicius mistake in summer transfer window amid battle with Spanish football

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho revealed that he would have made a different decision from the one Vinicius made in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has mounted his latest passionate defence of Vinicius Júnior following the winger's recent suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese tactician claimed the Brazilian's decision to sign a long-term contract renewal is a testament to his character, admitting he would have personally walked away from the hostile environment of Spanish football.

What Mourinho said

Mourinho delivered the powerful assessment while addressing the continuous adversity his star forward has faced over the past few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If I was Vini Jr, I probably wouldn’t still be here. I would have PUSHED for a move to a country where I’d be respected," Mourinho stated bluntly.

"But out of loyalty to Real Madrid and love for the club, he stayed. He believes things can get better, and he keeps that smile," he added.

A summer of loyalty

The manager's comments reference the protracted contract negotiations that dominated the recent summer transfer window.

Despite intense speculation linking him with a blockbuster move away from the Santiago Bernabéu, Vinicius ultimately committed his prime years to the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In August 2026, he signed a massive six-year extension to remain at the club until 2032.

Mourinho clearly views this renewal as an act of profound loyalty, especially considering the deeply troubling treatment the 26-year-old has endured across Spain.

Vinicius: A target on the pitch and the terraces

Vinicius has repeatedly been the victim of horrific racial abuse from opposition supporters in multiple stadiums across LALIGA

Beyond the deeply concerning racism rows, Mourinho has consistently argued that the Brazilian is also unfairly targeted by opposition defenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is routinely subjected to aggressive tactical fouling, regularly finishing seasons as one of the most fouled players in the Spanish top flight.

However, the winger has struggled to replicate his best form so far this season, managing just one goal in ten appearances across all competitions.

The suspension controversy

His frustrations recently boiled over during a LALIGA clash against Villarreal on October 10.

Vinicius was shown a straight red card during the 1-0 victory and was subsequently handed a severe four-match suspension by the RFEF's Disciplinary Committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Mourinho, the handling of the suspension served as further proof of a targeted campaign against the forward.

The governing body officially announced the four-match ban less than two hours before Real Madrid kicked off against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on October 14.

Mourinho previously slammed the RFEF for attempting to mentally sabotage the player before the European clash, which Real Madrid ultimately won 4-3 despite Vinicius being substituted in the 59th minute.