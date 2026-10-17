Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye tipped for new adventure

Inter Milan have revived interest in Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. The Serie A champions monitor the Nigerian star ahead of a potential €20m January move

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be heading for a new adventure, with Inter Milan reportedly renewing their interest in signing the Udinese shot-stopper ahead of the January transfer window.

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The Serie A champions have been monitoring the Nigerian international for some time and are considering a move amid concerns over Josep Martinez's inconsistent performances.

Inter Milan revive interest in Okoye

According to Tuttomercatoweb, via Il Messaggero Veneto, Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Okoye as they assess their goalkeeping options ahead of the winter transfer window. The Nerazzurri initially expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old during the summer transfer window following his impressive displays for Udinese.

Okoye enjoyed an encouraging campaign, recording 10 clean sheets and conceding just 30 goals in 32 appearances despite a difficult start to the season.

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Since arriving from English club Watford in 2023, the Nigerian goalkeeper has registered 21 clean sheets in 85 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as an important figure at the Friuli-based club.

His performances have reportedly convinced Inter to revisit their interest, with the Italian champions continuing to evaluate the possibility of securing his services. However, the potential deal remains at an early stage. Inter have yet to open formal negotiations with Udinese or submit an official offer for the goalkeeper.

Udinese set €20m asking price

Udinese are reportedly demanding €20 million for Okoye, a valuation that Inter will have to consider as they weigh up their options before January.

The asking price reflects the challenge facing the Nerazzurri as they explore a potential move for the Super Eagles star, although it remains unclear whether they are prepared to meet Udinese's demands.

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Meanwhile, Udinese appear confident they can cope with the possible departure of their first-choice goalkeeper. Polish shot-stopper Bartosz Mrozek, who serves as a potential replacement, is reportedly among the options the club could consider if Okoye leaves.

With the winter transfer window approaching, Inter's continued monitoring of the Nigerian international could set the stage for another transfer saga.