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Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams ended a four-game drought with a second-half winner as Venezia secured a 1-0 Serie A victory over Napoli
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Super Eagles striker Akor Adams scored the only goal as Venezia beat Napoli 1-0 in Serie A.
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Adams' strike, early in the second half, ended his four-game wait for a goal for Venezia, helping the promoted club defeat Victor Osimhen's former club
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