Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Galatasaray secured a tight, nail-biting 1–0 away victory against Genclerbirligi at the Eryaman Stadium in Ankara during Matchweek 8 of the campaign.
The narrow escape was a massive sigh of relief for the reigning champions, who desperately needed all three points to completely banish the painful ghosts of their recent midweek UEFA Champions League home disaster against Barcelona.
However, the real drama of the match centred around the 27-year-old Nigerian masked assassin Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen was left visibly angry and frustrated throughout the 90 minutes after being completely caged, blocked, and denied a goal by Genclerbirligi shot-stopper İrfan Can Egribayat, before an embarrassing late goalkeeper howler decided the match.
Ankara’da 3️⃣ puan bizim! 💪 Maç sonucu: Gençlerbirliği 0-1 Galatasaray 👏 #GBvGS https://t.co/pazpjQRg45— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 17, 2026
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Caged Assassin: How Egribayat built a wall to break Osimhen's heart
Osimhen featured from start to finish for the Lions and was by far the most dangerous player on the pitch.
The Nigerian powerhouse completely dominated the opposition penalty area, registering the most touches inside the box (10) and unleashing the most shots in the game (7).
He also turned into a creative wizard, creating two chances and delivering two key passes for his teammates.
But no matter what Osimhen tried, Egribayat was there to stop him. The Turkish goalkeeper pulled off a world-class, gravity-defying save to deny the Nigerian striker a spectacular, goal-bound header from close range, leaving the Super Eagles star clutching his head in absolute disbelief.
Osimhen’s frustration was plain for everyone to see as the minutes ticked away in the second half, with the host's physical defence doing everything possible to stop him from celebrating.
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The 87th-Minute Horror: A comical own goal ruins Genclerbirligi's heroic defence
But just when it looked like Genclerbirligi had successfully secured a heroic draw against the champions, football gods played a very cruel joke on their goalkeeper.
In the 88th minute of the match, the exact same Egribayat who had been a titan all afternoon committed a catastrophic, comically embarrassing error.
Under late pressure from a Galatasaray attack, the goalkeeper suffered a total blackout, handling the ball poorly and deflecting it into his own net for a heartbreaking own goal.
The late error completely shattered the hearts of the home fans and handed Galatasaray the maximum three points on a silver platter.
While the Istanbul giants celebrate returning to winning ways, Osimhen will be heading back on the team bus feeling completely robbed of a well-deserved goal.