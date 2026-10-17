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Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Alex Iwobi scored the decisive goal to earn manager Alvaro Arbeloa his first win as Fulham boss in a 1-0 victory against Hull City
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Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was on target to give Alvaro Arbeloa his first win as Fulham boss in a 1-0 victory over Hull City.
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Iwobi's goal settled the battle of Super Eagles stars that saw him and Calvin Bassey join forces for Fulham to take on Semi Ajayi's Hull City.
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