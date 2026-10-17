Advertisement

Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:10 - 17 October 2026
Alex Iwobi scored the decisive goal to earn manager Alvaro Arbeloa his first win as Fulham boss in a 1-0 victory against Hull City
Advertisement

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi was on target to give Alvaro Arbeloa his first win as Fulham boss in a 1-0 victory over Hull City.

Advertisement

Iwobi's goal settled the battle of Super Eagles stars that saw him and Calvin Bassey join forces for Fulham to take on Semi Ajayi's Hull City.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Football
17.10.2026
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Football
17.10.2026
Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Football
17.10.2026
Fulham vs Hull City: Iwobi strike earns Arbeloa first win agianst Ajayi's Tigers
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Football
17.10.2026
Venezia vs Naopoli: Akor Adams ends goal drought to sink Osimhen's former club
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Football
17.10.2026
Victor Osimhen caged again - Super Eagles star frustrated as embarrassing 88th-minute howler rescues Galatasaray
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality
Football
17.10.2026
Espanyol vs Atletico: Lookman fails to build on Man United success but Alvarez shows quality