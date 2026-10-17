Maresca eclipses Guardiola as Haaland brace extends lead over Arsenal

Erling Haaland’s brace secured a hard-fought 3-2 win for Manchester City over Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City refused to be distracted by the intense noise surrounding their recent guilty verdict on financial charges, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

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Seven matches. Seven wins. 😮‍💨🩵 A record-breaking @premierleague start for our boss! 🤩 https://t.co/UKvIqXsPmr — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 17, 2026

Enzo Maresca also created Premier League history in the process, becoming the first manager in league history to start a new job with seven straight wins.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 19th minute, finishing a sharp move involving Jeremy Doku. Ipswich responded immediately, with Daizen Maeda equalising two minutes later to silence the home crowd.

City regained the lead before half-time when Haaland headed home from a Mateo Kovacic cross in the 34th minute.

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Another game. Another goal. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/rshYRu9liU — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 17, 2026

The Norway striker struck again in the 69th minute, converting a precise pass from Iliman Ndiaye to make it 3-1 and seemingly put the result beyond doubt. However, Ipswich refused to fold.

In the 90th minute Zian Flemming converted a late penalty to set up a tense finish, but City held firm through 12 minutes of added time.