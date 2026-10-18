Juventus vs Lazio: Super Eagles Fisayo Dele-Bashiru returns to goalscoring after injury layoff

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was among the goals during Lazio's triumph over Juventus.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru delivered the final blow with a late strike as Lazio completely stunned Juventus, cruising to a comprehensive 3-0 away victory at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.

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Lazio’s performance was a masterclass in counter-attacking football, capped off brilliantly by the Nigerian international Dele-Bashiru, who made an instant impact after being introduced in the second half.

Key match details

Lazio seized control of the narrative in the 37th minute when defender Oliver Provstgaard found the back of the net.

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After a lengthy VAR review confirmed the goal's validity, the visitors took a well-deserved 1-0 lead into the halftime break. Juventus struggled to respond, failing to significantly test Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas despite dominating the overall possession

The situation went from bad to worse for the hosts in the second half. In the 66th minute, Danish winger Gustav Isaksen doubled Lazio's advantage with another goal that survived a VAR check.

Seeking fresh energy to see out the match, Lazio made a crucial substitution just two minutes later, bringing on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to replace Kenneth Taylor in midfield.

Dele-Bashiru, who returned from injury—which kept him out of Super Eagles duty during the September international break—last week against Monza, immediately injected pace and directness into Lazio's transitions.

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