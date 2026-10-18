CAFCL: A strategic red card and full-time chaos take centre stage as 10-man Rangers beat MC Alger

Nigerian champions Rangers International pulled off an extraordinary 2-0 victory over Algerian titans MC Alger in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie. Deployed far from home at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Flying Antelopes survived a catastrophic early red card to completely shatter the tactical plans of the visiting North African heavyweights.

Rangers goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh took a tactical red card early in the first half, deliberately taking down an attacker through on goal to prevent a certain opener.

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Fired up after MC Alger also collapsed to 10 men in the 52nd minute, Rangers struck twice through an Kenneth Igboke penalty (83') and a James Emo solo wonder-goal (87').

Disastrous scenes swept the away end at the final whistle as over 400 traveling Algerian supporters turned on their own technical crew in bizarre fashion.

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In the cut-throat landscape of continental African football, the thin line between a catastrophic exit and a legendary tactical victory is often drawn by acts of pure, unadulterated self-sacrifice.

For Rangers International, their decisive TotalEnergies CAF Champions League clash against Algerian champions MC Alger was supposed to be a severe test of their domestic dominance.

Rangers celebrate in Abeokuta.

Forced to host the first-leg encounter away from their traditional Enugu fortress at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Nigerian champions found their spine pushed to the absolute limit within the opening minutes of the whistle.

When the visitors sliced through the Rangers backline, leaving an Algerian attacker clean through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat, an opening goal felt completely inevitable.

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Step forward Lucky Jimoh

The Rangers shot-stopper charged off his line and deliberately wiped out the goal-bound attacker outside the penalty area.

It was an instant, undisputed red card. To the casual observer, it looked like a terrible, reckless mistake to ruin the game (you wouldn’t blame them). In reality, it was a cold, calculated gamble to take one for the team.

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MC Alger completely wasted the resulting free-kick, and Jimoh's sacrifice laid the psychological foundation for a clean sheet that transformed a potential nightmare into an absolute masterclass.

"The keeper took one for the team, and it paid off beautifully in the end."

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Second-Half Anarchy

Operating down a man for the majority of the encounter, the Flying Antelopes dug deep, establishing an impressive dominance on the ball that frustrated their North African visitors.

The entire tactical complexion of the tie shifted dramatically in the 52nd minute, however, when tensions boiled over and an MC Alger player was shown a straight red card.

The Algeria defender shown the red.

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The dismissal triggered heavy drama on the pitch as the furious Algerian player vehemently refused to leave the turf, delaying the match for several minutes.

Once order was restored, the playing field was level at 10 men apiece, and Rangers completely seized the offensive momentum.

The breakthrough arrived in the 83rd minute. Relentless attacking pressure forced a critical error inside the Algerian box, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Super Eagles left back Igboke stepped up under immense pressure, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to break the deadlock and send the stadium into complete rapture.

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Kenneth Igboke celebrates the opener.

"James Emo doubled the host's advantage shortly after to seal the 2-0 victory with a stunning solo run."

The Traveling Meltdown

Before MC Alger could even reorganise their defensive transitions, Rangers delivered the definitive dagger. Just four minutes after the opener, James Emo picked up an intricate pass deep inside his own half.

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The forward embarked on a breathtaking, high-speed solo run, skipping past two lunging defenders before rifling a clinical finish into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Algerians have taken over Abeokuta! 😭😭😭 #IzuTalks https://t.co/XZ1ENJrRGC — Agent Izu | Football Guy 👑 (@D_WarEagle) October 18, 2026

The final whistle brought an immediate outpouring of emotion, but not just from the victorious hosts. Over 400 traveling MC Alger supporters, who had completely taken over a significant section of the Abeokuta stands, dissolved into absolute fury.

In bizarre, volatile scenes, the traveling fans began loudly venting their immense disappointment, directing intense abuse at their own shell-shocked players and technical backroom staff on the pitch.