I feel more comfortable there — Iwobi drops tactical bombshell on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle after saving Fulham

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi put on an absolute footballing clinic this weekend, steering Fulham F.C. to their first Premier League victory of the season against Hull City. Speaking immediately after the match, the 30-year-old midfielder broke down the tactical instructions passed to him by legendary manager Arsene Wenger, accidentally sending a clear message to Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle regarding his ultimate role on the pitch.

Iwobi was deployed off the left flank in an attacking trident, constantly drifting into central pockets alongside Josh King to tear the opposition defensive block apart.

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The international centurion finished the match with the joint-most chances created (3), joint-most total shots (5), and a flawless 100% dribble completion rate.

The masterclass adds intense pressure on Eric Chelle, who historically prefers to lock Iwobi deep inside the base of his Super Eagles midfield diamond.

For a long time, the international identity of Alex Iwobi has been defined by his absolute selflessness. Whether deployed as a deep-lying engine for his country or asked to sprint down the touchline for his club, the Nigerian centurion has routinely executed his assignments without a single shred of complaint.

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Yet, during Fulham’s decisive Premier League encounter against Hull City, Iwobi reminded the footballing world, and perhaps one specific coach watching from West Africa, where his true genius lies.

Stepping onto the turf with Fulham desperate to lock down their first three points of the domestic campaign, manager Alvaro Arbeloa handed the Nigerian an intriguing role.

Nominally starting on the left side of an attacking three, Iwobi spent the entire afternoon manipulating space, repeatedly abandoning the touchline to ghost into the central pockets of the pitch

THREE HUGE POINTS. 😤 https://t.co/xKKg0jEvN2 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 17, 2026

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It was from one of these signature inward movements that Iwobi ruthlessly unpicked the Hull defence to smash home his first goal of the season, a performance that instantly caught the eye of Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who asked him about it in the post-match studio.

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"Working with the legend, Arsene Wenger, he’s always told me to drift inside and to get involved in play. I feel more comfortable and more natural when I’m receiving the ball on the half-turn."

Alex Iwobi celebrates his winner against Hull City.

The Hale End Education

When pressed by Keown on why he looked so completely unstoppable operating in those tight central zones, Iwobi smiled, tracing his tactical instincts directly back to his formative football education under the iconic Arsène Wenger at the Hale End academy.

"The manager knows that," Iwobi explained, balancing his self-expression with a bit of tactical caution. "But I don’t wanna give it away and teams are analysing us now. But it’s something that me and Josh King do - we like to get in the pockets and get on the half-turn. It’s something I love doing, I’d say it is one of my strong points in the game."

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Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal in the 2017 Community Shield (Credit: Imago)

Note to Eric Chelle‼️ https://t.co/UzJSthyI2i — Football Einstein (@Africa_ftbl) October 17, 2026

The fluid relationship between Iwobi and King completely paralysed Hull City's midfield transition. By dropping deep to receive the ball on the half-turn, Iwobi acted as a lethal creative link, driving his team forward while leaving opposition defenders completely open and unsure of who to track.

The Statistical Breakdown

A deep dive into the post-match analytical data confirms that this advanced, inside-left role unlocks a genuinely world-class version of the Nigerian playmaker.

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Iwobi finished the encounter as the undisputed creative hub of the pitch, logging the joint-most chances created (3) and providing three vital key passes.

Ohhhh Alex Iwobi. 🎵🇳🇬 https://t.co/D2er0omzAF — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 17, 2026

His attacking drive was further backed up by immense shooting metrics, matching the joint-most shots on the pitch with five total efforts, two of which hit the target.

He registered six touches inside the opposition penalty area, created two big goal-scoring chances out of nothing, and finished the match with an astonishing, flawless 100% success rate on his individual dribbles.

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"It’s something I love doing, I’d say one of my strong points in the game."

A Dilemma for Chelle

While the fans inside Craven Cottage celebrated a highly deserved victory, the ripples of Iwobi's masterclass will be felt heavily inside the technical war room of the Nigerian Super Eagles.

National team head coach Eric Chelle has found massive domestic success by utilizing Iwobi in a much deeper, more disciplined role at the base of his preferred midfield diamond.

Eric Chelle, Super Eagles coach. (Image credit: Calisports/IG)

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While the former Arsenal man has excelled and anchored that deeper position with elite professionalism for his country, the sheer creative destruction he displayed against Hull City proves that restricting him to defensive cover might be costing Nigeria his best attacking years.

With critical international windows rapidly approaching on the grid, Iwobi’s weekend performance has handed Chelle a beautiful tactical puzzle.

Alex Iwobi created four chances against Madagascar.