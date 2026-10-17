Scientists name new endangered organism after Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi received another incredible honour, the latest in a long list across his illustrious career.

​Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has received countless tributes throughout his historic career, but his latest accolade comes from an entirely different field: botany.

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​A team of scientists have officially named a newly discovered plant species Salvia messii in honour of the 39-year-old forward.

​The extraordinary tribute was detailed in the October 2026 edition of the scientific journal Phytotaxa, solidifying the football star's legacy within the natural world.

​A natural homage in the Andes

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​The plant is native to the harsh environments of the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru.

​According to the researchers, the specific inspiration for the name came from the plant's distinctive visual characteristics.

​Salvia messii produces striking light blue and white flowers, which perfectly mimic the iconic colors of the Argentina national football team jersey that Messi wore with distinction for nearly two decades.

Científicos descubrieron una nueva flor en Perú y la llamaron "Salvia Messi" por ser celeste y blanca. https://t.co/ASi4qayayS https://t.co/QU1H4vJSBN — Corta (@somoscorta) October 17, 2026

​The botanical naming convention dictates the addition of the "i" at the end of the species name to recognise that it is named after a person.

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​The research leading to the discovery was a collaborative effort led by Paúl Gonzáles of the Natural History Museum at the National University of San Marcos in Peru.

​He worked alongside Argentine researcher Rolando Uría and biologist Jean Capcha Ramos of Huarango Nature to document the new species.

​An endangered legacy

​A member of the mint family, the newly classified plant can grow to approximately 1.5 metres tall.

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​It thrives specifically on rocky, dry mountain slopes at high elevations between 2,000 and 2,400 metres above sea level.

​However, much like the delicate nature of a footballer's career, the survival of Salvia messii is highly precarious.

🚨🌿 UNA NUEVA ESPECIE DE PLANTA HA SIDO BAUTIZADA EN HONOR A LIONEL MESSI 🇵🇪 La especie, descubierta en los Andes de Perú, ha recibido el nombre de Salvia messii 🇦🇷 Sus flores azul claro y blancas recuerdan a los colores de la selección argentina ⚠️ Además, ha sido clasificada como especie en peligro de extinción ℹ️ @TheAthleticFC — Post United (@postunited) October 17, 2026

​The scientific team immediately classified the plant as an endangered species, noting its restricted distribution in the region.

​The species faces severe environmental pressures, with climate change and devastating forest fires threatening its continued existence in the Andean relict forests.

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​A career defined by international glory

​The tribute is a fitting recognition of Messi's profound impact on Argentine culture and global sports.

​Following a legendary international career that began in 2005, the Inter Miami star recently announced his retirement from national team duty in August 2026.

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​His unparalleled achievements in the light blue and white jersey include leading his nation to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as securing the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles.