Barcelona handed major boost as key PSG star set to miss UCL clash

Paris Saint-Germain are set to miss a key player ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is facing a defensive crisis ahead of next Tuesday's crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona after star left-back Nuno Mendes suffered an injury during a 3-1 domestic victory over RC Strasbourg on Saturday.

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The frustrating Strasbourg cameo

The 24-year-old Portuguese defender was initially rested for the Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade de la Meinau. He was introduced in the 52nd minute as a substitute for Lucas Digne to help see out the game.

However, disaster struck in the 86th minute when Mendes sustained an injury and was forced to head straight down the tunnel.

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Because Enrique had already utilised all his substitution windows, the Parisian side was forced to play out the final minutes of the match with only ten men on the pitch.

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Despite the numerical disadvantage, late goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué ensured PSG secured all three points.

A massive boost for Barcelona

The timing of the injury is catastrophic for PSG, as Mendes is almost certainly ruled out of the upcoming midweek continental showdown against Barcelona.

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His potential absence removes one of the most dynamic and defensively reliable players from Enrique's starting lineup.

Since his arrival in the French capital, Mendes has established himself as a certified winner, securing 14 trophies for the club, including five Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Nuno Mendes and Thalyta Silva celebrating the 2025 Champions League title | Instagram

Crucially, his unavailability provides a massive tactical boost for the Catalan giants and their superstar winger, Lamine Yamal.

The Yamal assignment

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Mendes has recently earned significant praise for his ability to successfully neutralise Yamal during recent encounters for both PSG and the Portugal national team.

The 19-year-old Barcelona prodigy has been in terrifying form this season, already racking up nins goals and seven assists in all competitions.