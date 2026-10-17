Advertisement

Barcelona handed major boost as key PSG star set to miss UCL clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:38 - 17 October 2026
Yamal and Nuno mendes: Champions League. | Imago
Paris Saint-Germain are set to miss a key player ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona.
Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is facing a defensive crisis ahead of next Tuesday's crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona after star left-back Nuno Mendes suffered an injury during a 3-1 domestic victory over RC Strasbourg on Saturday.

Advertisement

The frustrating Strasbourg cameo

The 24-year-old Portuguese defender was initially rested for the Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade de la Meinau. He was introduced in the 52nd minute as a substitute for Lucas Digne to help see out the game.

However, disaster struck in the 86th minute when Mendes sustained an injury and was forced to head straight down the tunnel.

Advertisement

Because Enrique had already utilised all his substitution windows, the Parisian side was forced to play out the final minutes of the match with only ten men on the pitch.

Arsenal vs PSG: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineup, Time And Where To Watch

Despite the numerical disadvantage, late goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué ensured PSG secured all three points.

A massive boost for Barcelona

The timing of the injury is catastrophic for PSG, as Mendes is almost certainly ruled out of the upcoming midweek continental showdown against Barcelona.

Advertisement

His potential absence removes one of the most dynamic and defensively reliable players from Enrique's starting lineup.

Since his arrival in the French capital, Mendes has established himself as a certified winner, securing 14 trophies for the club, including five Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

Nuno Mendes and Thalyta Silva celebrating the 2025 Champions League title | Instagram

Crucially, his unavailability provides a massive tactical boost for the Catalan giants and their superstar winger, Lamine Yamal.

The Yamal assignment

Advertisement

Mendes has recently earned significant praise for his ability to successfully neutralise Yamal during recent encounters for both PSG and the Portugal national team.

The 19-year-old Barcelona prodigy has been in terrifying form this season, already racking up nins goals and seven assists in all competitions. 

Without Mendes' pace and defensive intelligence on the left flank, PSG will struggle to contain the young forward.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Carrick confident despite Carabao exit
Football
17.10.2026
Michael Carrick's former coach raises doubt over his managerial qualities
Scientists name new endangered organism after Lionel Messi
Football
17.10.2026
Scientists name new endangered organism after Lionel Messi
Barcelona handed major boost as key PSG star set to miss UCL clash
Football
17.10.2026
Barcelona handed major boost as key PSG star set to miss UCL clash
Betis vs Barcelona: Controversial decisions help Flicks match Real Madrid's 58-year record
Football
17.10.2026
Betis vs Barcelona: Controversial decisions help Flicks match Real Madrid's 58-year record
I’m so happy – Fulham boss Arbeloa grateful after Iwobi eases sack fears
Premier League
17.10.2026
I’m so happy – Fulham boss Arbeloa grateful after Iwobi eases sack fears
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score
Football
17.10.2026
Everton vs Chelsea: Neto snubs Alonso, credits ex-Al Hilal coach for teaching how to score