Michael Carrick's former coach raises doubt over his managerial qualities

A former Premier League coach questioned Michael Carrick coaching credentials.

​Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has questioned Michael Carrick's suitability for the Manchester United job, revealing he never saw managerial qualities in the former midfielder during their time together at West Ham United.

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​Redknapp's assessment of Carrick

​Writing in his latest column for The Sun, Redknapp offered a blunt evaluation of the embattled 45-year-old tactician.

​The veteran manager worked closely with a young Carrick when the midfielder first broke into the West Ham United senior squad in 1999.

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​While Redknapp praised the player's exceptional footballing intellect and technical ability, he admitted that Carrick lacked the commanding personality typically required for the dugout.

​"I can’t say I always saw a manager in him. Michael’s always been a lovely guy from a lovely family, a really intelligent footballer who knew the game, read it, controlled matches," Redknapp wrote.

​"But he’s always been a quiet lad, too, laid-back. It’s what he is," he added.

​A disastrous start to the campaign

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​The criticism arrives during a period of intense scrutiny for the Manchester United boss.

​Despite securing a permanent contract in May 2026 after leading the club to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification last season, Carrick has endured a catastrophic start to the 2026/27 campaign.

​The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, having secured just a single victory across their opening six league fixtures.

​The poor domestic form has been compounded by early elimination from the EFL Cup and a defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

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​Tactical doubts emerge

​As the negative results continue to pile up, serious questions are being raised about Carrick's overall tactical acumen and leadership capabilities.

​The team has routinely looked completely off the pace for long stretches of matches, lacking a clear identity and defensive solidity.

​The struggles mirror some of the inconsistencies that plagued his previous managerial stint at Middlesbrough.

Manchester United manager Carrick wants more signings. || Imago

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​While he enjoyed early success at the Riverside Stadium, his tenure eventually stagnated before he departed the Championship club at the end of the 2024/25 season.