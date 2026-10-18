Osimhen slammed for poor body language in narrow Galatasaray win

Former Galatasaray forward Necati Ateş has criticised Victor Osimhen’s body language during the Turkish champions’ narrow 1-0 victory over Gençlerbirliği on Saturday.

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Speaking on the Spor Gecesi Digital YouTube channel, Ateş said the Nigerian’s demeanour changes when he is not finding the net.

No way! Victor Osimhen threatened but found no way in the game.

“I don’t like Osimhen’s body language. When Osimhen doesn’t score, he switches to a different version of himself because he thrives on goals,” Ateş said, according to Habersarikirmizi.

Ateş also questioned a specific decision in the match. He claimed Osimhen had the chance to set up Deniz Gül for a simple tap-in into an empty net but instead passed to Batrakov.

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“He didn’t pass to Deniz Gül so he could score into an empty net. He didn’t pass to Deniz; he passed to Batrakov.

It wasn’t intentional, but his choice was wrong,” the former Galatasaray player added.

Despite the criticism, Osimhen remains a key figure for Galatasaray.

He has scored six goals and provided three assists since the start of the campaign and continues to lead the line for Okan Buruk’s side as they push for another Super Lig title.

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