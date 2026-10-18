Osimhen slammed for poor body language in narrow Galatasaray win
The Super Eagles striker played the full 90 minutes but failed to score or provide an assist for the first time this season.
Speaking on the Spor Gecesi Digital YouTube channel, Ateş said the Nigerian’s demeanour changes when he is not finding the net.
“I don’t like Osimhen’s body language. When Osimhen doesn’t score, he switches to a different version of himself because he thrives on goals,” Ateş said, according to Habersarikirmizi.
Ateş also questioned a specific decision in the match. He claimed Osimhen had the chance to set up Deniz Gül for a simple tap-in into an empty net but instead passed to Batrakov.
“He didn’t pass to Deniz Gül so he could score into an empty net. He didn’t pass to Deniz; he passed to Batrakov.
It wasn’t intentional, but his choice was wrong,” the former Galatasaray player added.
Despite the criticism, Osimhen remains a key figure for Galatasaray.
He has scored six goals and provided three assists since the start of the campaign and continues to lead the line for Okan Buruk’s side as they push for another Super Lig title.
Galatasaray return to Champions League action in midweek against Osimhen's former club LOSC Lille.