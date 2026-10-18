Not as tactical — Barcola explains difference between PSG and Premier League

Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola narrated the difference between playing in the Premier League and what he was used to at PSG.

​Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola has offered an honest assessment of English football, claiming the Premier League is significantly less tactical than his previous environment at Paris Saint-Germain.

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​The 24-year-old French international arrived at Anfield during the summer in a blockbuster transfer reportedly worth close to €145 million.

​Despite his massive price tag, Barcola endured a frustrating start to his domestic campaign under manager Andoni Iraola, failing to register a single goal or assist in his first six Premier League appearances.

What Barcola said

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​Speaking to French programme Téléfoot, Barcola detailed the drastic tactical differences he has experienced since leaving the French capital.

​He specifically highlighted the contrast between the freedom he currently enjoys in England and the rigid structure demanded by his former manager, Luis Enrique.

​"I am trying to adapt because it is very different to Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League? It is different. I find that it is less tactical," Barcola told Téléfoot.

​"In any case, we (PSG) had a very, very tactical manager (Luis Enrique), but I find that it is less tactical; there are fewer changes on the pitch."

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​"It is true that, with my former manager, I had to come inside, play down the wing, someone else would then take my position. Here, it is very different," he added.

​A physical shock to the system

​While the tactical demands may be lower, Barcola previously admitted that the sheer volume of running in the Premier League provided a massive shock to his system.

​Contrasting the two leagues in a separate interview, he noted that while Ligue 1 features incredibly strong players and heavy physical impacts, English football relies on end-to-end transitions.

Bradley Barcola ln action . Image || Imago

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​The winger revealed that the non-stop pace was so intense that he suffered from severe muscle cramps during his initial matches for the Reds.

​Finding his feet at Anfield

​Following his comments regarding his adaptation, Barcola delivered a sensational breakout performance in Europe.

​During Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash against Austrian side LASK on Wednesday, October 14, Barcola erupted for a spectacular hat-trick to secure a thrilling 6-3 away victory.

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​He immediately carried that momentum back into domestic action over the weekend.