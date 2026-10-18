Not as tactical — Barcola explains difference between PSG and Premier League
Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola has offered an honest assessment of English football, claiming the Premier League is significantly less tactical than his previous environment at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 24-year-old French international arrived at Anfield during the summer in a blockbuster transfer reportedly worth close to €145 million.
Despite his massive price tag, Barcola endured a frustrating start to his domestic campaign under manager Andoni Iraola, failing to register a single goal or assist in his first six Premier League appearances.
What Barcola said
Speaking to French programme Téléfoot, Barcola detailed the drastic tactical differences he has experienced since leaving the French capital.
He specifically highlighted the contrast between the freedom he currently enjoys in England and the rigid structure demanded by his former manager, Luis Enrique.
"I am trying to adapt because it is very different to Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League? It is different. I find that it is less tactical," Barcola told Téléfoot.
"In any case, we (PSG) had a very, very tactical manager (Luis Enrique), but I find that it is less tactical; there are fewer changes on the pitch."
"It is true that, with my former manager, I had to come inside, play down the wing, someone else would then take my position. Here, it is very different," he added.
A physical shock to the system
While the tactical demands may be lower, Barcola previously admitted that the sheer volume of running in the Premier League provided a massive shock to his system.
Contrasting the two leagues in a separate interview, he noted that while Ligue 1 features incredibly strong players and heavy physical impacts, English football relies on end-to-end transitions.
The winger revealed that the non-stop pace was so intense that he suffered from severe muscle cramps during his initial matches for the Reds.
Finding his feet at Anfield
However, the French forward is finally beginning to find his rhythm and justify his massive transfer fee.
Following his comments regarding his adaptation, Barcola delivered a sensational breakout performance in Europe.
During Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash against Austrian side LASK on Wednesday, October 14, Barcola erupted for a spectacular hat-trick to secure a thrilling 6-3 away victory.
He immediately carried that momentum back into domestic action over the weekend.
Starting against Brentford on Saturday, October 17, Barcola provided a crucial assist to help Liverpool secure a vital 2-1 victory, officially marking his first goal contribution in the Premier League.