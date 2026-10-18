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Udinese vs Lecce: Okoye concedes three as Zebras flirt with relegation

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:31 - 18 October 2026
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye conceded three goals as Udinese fell 3-0 to Lecce at home, leaving the Zebras on the brink of the relegation zone
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye shipped three goals as Udinese succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Lecce.

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The defeat leaves Udinese with just one win and four points from seven games, while a positive result for Fiorentina against Como will see the Zebras drop into the relegation places.

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