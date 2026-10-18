Leeds vs Man United: Carrick's struggles continue as Red Devils winless run extends

Manchester United drew their fourth game of the season after a difficult afternoon at Elland Road.

​Dominic Calvert-Lewin's second-half equaliser forced Manchester United to settle for a 1-1 draw against historic rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, deepening the crisis surrounding manager Michael Carrick and leaving the visitors searching for answers.

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The Premier League clash arrived at a turbulent time for Manchester United. Reeling from a midweek Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid and an explosive post-match interview by defender Lisandro Martínez, who still retained his starting spot, Carrick opted for a tactical overhaul.

Deploying a formation without a recognised striker, he pushed Youri Tielemans into a more advanced offensive role and played Bruno Fernandes wide, in a desperate bid to kickstart the club's worst start to a league season since 1986–87.

While the tactical shift initially paid off against Daniel Farke's stubborn Leeds side, the visitors ultimately faded and surrendered their advantage.

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Key match details

Manchester United looked cohesive and purposeful in the first half, vindicating Carrick's decision to tweak his system.

The new attacking setup flourished when Tielemans combined excellently with Bryan Mbeumo to pry open the Leeds defence.

Mbeumo applied the finishing touch to the slick move, putting the visitors ahead 1-0 heading into the halftime interval.

Mbeumo and Tielemans combine 🤝🔴 Man United land the first blow at Elland Road 🥊 📺 Stream #LEEMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc https://t.co/vdVG6bPJOl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 18, 2026

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However, the momentum noticeably shifted in the second half as the intense atmosphere at Elland Road spurred the hosts forward.

Manchester United's energy levels dropped, and they found themselves increasingly outrun in the middle of the park.

Leeds capitalised on this physical decline and a moment of defensive frailty from a set-piece. Dominic Calvert-Lewin rose highest to meet a poorly defended corner, powering a header past the United defence to level the score at 1-1.

Despite a frantic finish and an earlier yellow card for visiting captain Bruno Fernandes after a reckless challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, neither side could find a decisive winner, forcing them to share the points.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 🤩📸 He equalises to snatch a point against Carrick's Man United ⚪️⚽️ #SSFootball | #PremierLeague | #LEEMUN https://t.co/oXSBNEid1l — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 18, 2026

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For Manchester United, dropping more points on the road plunges the club deeper into the doldrums.

Amassing a meagre seven points from their opening seven league fixtures leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table.