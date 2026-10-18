Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Maudeke resues Gunners with late dagger to keep pressure on Man City
🎶 ONE-NIL TO THE ARSENAL 🎶 https://t.co/CXWmdy38rX— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 18, 2026
The Gunners dominated possession at the City Ground but struggled to break down a resilient Forest defence for long periods.
The first half ended goalless, with neither side managing a shot on target as Arsenal controlled the ball without creating clear openings.
Arteta introduced Madueke at half-time in place of Eberechi Eze, and the change eventually paid dividends.
In the 80th minute, Declan Rice switched play to the left, where Madueke cut inside Daniel Muñoz, beat his man with stepovers and unleashed a fierce right-footed shot.
The effort took a crucial deflection off Jair Cunha, wrong-footing goalkeeper Matz Sels and nestling in the net.
Forest offered little in response as Arsenal saw out the remaining minutes to claim three vital points.
The victory leaves the champions just three points behind leaders Manchester City in what should be an intriguing title race.