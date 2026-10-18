Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Maudeke resues Gunners with late dagger to keep pressure on Man City

Noni Madueke came off the bench to fire Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, keeping Mikel Arteta’s side just three points behind leaders Manchester City.

🎶 ONE-NIL TO THE ARSENAL 🎶 https://t.co/CXWmdy38rX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners dominated possession at the City Ground but struggled to break down a resilient Forest defence for long periods.

The first half ended goalless, with neither side managing a shot on target as Arsenal controlled the ball without creating clear openings.

Arteta introduced Madueke at half-time in place of Eberechi Eze, and the change eventually paid dividends.

In the 80th minute, Declan Rice switched play to the left, where Madueke cut inside Daniel Muñoz, beat his man with stepovers and unleashed a fierce right-footed shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The effort took a crucial deflection off Jair Cunha, wrong-footing goalkeeper Matz Sels and nestling in the net.

Forest offered little in response as Arsenal saw out the remaining minutes to claim three vital points.

Advertisement

Advertisement