Report: Florentino Perez prepares Mourinho's replacement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Jose Mourinho's replacement.

​Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing to appoint Didier Deschamps as the club's next manager if Jose Mourinho fails to drastically turn the current season around.

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Mourinho’s struggles

​Mourinho was brought back for his second stint at the Santiago Bernabéu during the recent summer transfer window.

​The Portuguese tactician arrived following a deeply chaotic 2025/26 campaign that saw the club fire two head coaches and undergo emergency presidential elections.

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​During his initial spell in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho successfully secured the 2011/12 La Liga title and the 2010/11 Copa del Rey.

​Real Madrid are currently trailing fierce rivals Barcelona by a massive nine points in the domestic standings.

​They have an immediate opportunity to reduce that deficit to six points when they host Sevilla on Sunday, October 18.

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​Despite that mathematical lifeline, the overall lack of tactical improvement across their opening league fixtures remains a major internal concern.

​European success masks underlying issues

​While their domestic form has faltered, Real Madrid have technically secured perfect results in Europe.

​They won their opening two UEFA Champions League fixtures, defeating Inter Milan 2-1 on September 8 and securing a thrilling 4-3 away victory against AS Roma on October 14.

​Despite taking maximum points, the chaotic performance in Italy raised significant questions regarding the team's defensive structure and lack of midfield control.

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​With the pressure already mounting just months into his tenure, Perez has reportedly identified Deschamps as the ideal contingency plan.

​Deschamps and a sliding doors history

​The 58-year-old French manager is currently available after finally leaving his long-term post with the France national team in July 2026.

​Taking the Madrid job would represent Deschamps' first club role since he managed Olympique de Marseille between 2009 and 2012, where he successfully secured the 2009/10 Ligue 1 title.

Didier Deschamps, France head coach || imago

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​Replacing Mourinho would also add a fascinating new chapter to a storied historical rivalry between the two legendary managers.

​The duo famously clashed in the 2004 UEFA Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen. ​Mourinho's Porto comprehensively defeated Deschamps' Monaco 3-0 to lift the ultimate prize.

​That defining victory ultimately springboarded the Portuguese manager into global superstardom and paved his way to the Premier League.