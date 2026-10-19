Report: Bruno Fernandes rejects Man United contract amid Galatasaray interest

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes reportedly rebuffed the club's latest contract proposal.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly thrown his future at Old Trafford into doubt by rejecting the club's latest contract renewal offer.

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According to a new report, the 32-year-old playmaker has halted extension discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy.

A report from Fanatik details that Galatasaray are actively monitoring the contract standoff and are considering launching an ambitious January transfer bid for the Portuguese international.

A brewing contract crisis

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Fernandes last committed his future to Manchester United in August 2024, signing a massive deal designed to keep him in Manchester until the summer of 2027.

While his current contract provides the club with short-term security, the reported refusal to engage in new extension talks represents a massive red flag for the INEOS-led sporting department.

The timing of the rejection is particularly damaging, as Fernandes remains the undeniable creative engine of the squad.

Bruno Fernandes has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of he Week.

He finished the 2025/26 campaign dominating the domestic statistics, officially recording the most assists in a single Premier League season.

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However, his individual brilliance has failed to mask the deep-rooted systemic issues currently plaguing the club under manager Michael Carrick.

Dressing room unrest and the Martínez rant

The report specifically notes that Fernandes' reluctance to sign a new deal stems directly from his growing frustration with United's sporting direction and lack of competitive squad depth.

This sentiment appears to be rapidly spreading throughout the Old Trafford dressing room.

The contract rejection report arrives just days after Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez delivered an explosive post-match interview, brutally tearing into the club's leadership structure.

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Following a bitterly disappointing UEFA Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on October 13, the Argentine centre-back publicly stated that the players "expect more from the top," explicitly targeting technical director Jason Wilcox.

With key players like Martínez publicly airing their grievances and the club captain now reportedly stalling on contract talks, the pressure on the Manchester United boardroom is reaching breaking point.

Galatasaray circle the situation

Sensing the mounting internal chaos at Old Trafford, Galatasaray are reportedly ready to capitalise on the uncertainty.

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Galatasaray executive Abdullah Kavukcu is personally driving the operation to lure Fernandes to the Turkish Süper Lig, according to the report.