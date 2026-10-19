LaLiga coach risks 12-game suspension for speaking against referee in Barcelona clash

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini risks a 12-match LaLiga ban after blasting referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea following a 5-2 loss to Barcelona

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini could face a suspension of up to 12 matches after criticising referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea following his side’s 5-2 defeat to Barcelona.

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Spain’s refereeing union is set to review the Chilean’s comments and could file a formal complaint with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Pellegrini blasts referee after Barcelona defeat

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish refereeing union AESAF plans to analyse Pellegrini’s remarks before deciding whether to refer the matter to the RFEF’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Betis boss was particularly unhappy with the decision to disallow Giovani Lo Celso’s goal following a handball by Cucho Hernandez, as well as a red card that he felt ultimately influenced the outcome of the contest.

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“It seemed to me like a lamentable performance by the referee, lacking footballing criteria,” Pellegrini said after the match.

The Chilean also argued that the officiating decisions had been decisive in determining the final score, raising the possibility of disciplinary action if his comments are deemed to have breached Spanish football regulations.

RFEF rules could leave Betis boss facing lengthy ban

Article 106 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code provides for sanctions against individuals who question referees’ honesty or impartiality or discredit their performances through offensive or disparaging language.

If AESAF submits a complaint and the Disciplinary Committee determines that Pellegrini’s statements constitute an offence, the Betis manager could receive a suspension ranging from four to 12 matches.

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The potential punishment could also include a fine of between €601 and €3,005.06, adding to the consequences of a disappointing afternoon for the Betis boss.

However, no formal sanction has been confirmed, and the outcome remains uncertain. Previous cases involving similar comments have been considered compatible with the right to freedom of expression, meaning Pellegrini could avoid punishment depending on how the authorities interpret his remarks.