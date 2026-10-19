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Dele-Bashiru emerges Nigerian Baller of the Week after match-winning solo stunner at Juventus

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 18:07 - 19 October 2026
Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has claimed the weekly individual honour following his breathtaking solo goal that secured all three points for Lazio against Juventus.
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Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been officially crowned the Nigerian Baller of the Week after producing a moment of pure magic that sealed Lazio’s historic Serie A away victory over Juventus.

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Dele-Bashiru was one of Nigeria’s standout performers as reported by Naija Stars Abroad after an interesting weekend of football. 

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In a tense battle at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, the powerful Lazio star picked up the ball in transition and embarked on a breathtaking high-speed solo run. 

Skipping past two international defenders with ease, Dele-Bashiru slotted a clinical finish into the far corner to secure all three points for the Roman side.

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The spectacular goal has been widely praised as one of the weekend’s standout individual performances, turning a war of attrition into a memorable triumph for Lazio’s traveling fans.

Dele-Bashiru’s heroics topped a remarkably strong weekend for Nigerian talents playing abroad, which featured crucial contributions from the likes of Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho. 

However, it was the midfielder’s individual wizardry in Turin that stood tallest, rightfully earning him the week’s top individual honors.

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