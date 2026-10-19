Dele-Bashiru emerges Nigerian Baller of the Week after match-winning solo stunner at Juventus

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has claimed the weekly individual honour following his breathtaking solo goal that secured all three points for Lazio against Juventus.

Nigerian midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been officially crowned the Nigerian Baller of the Week after producing a moment of pure magic that sealed Lazio’s historic Serie A away victory over Juventus.

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Dele-Bashiru was one of Nigeria’s standout performers as reported by Naija Stars Abroad after an interesting weekend of football.

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In a tense battle at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, the powerful Lazio star picked up the ball in transition and embarked on a breathtaking high-speed solo run.

Skipping past two international defenders with ease, Dele-Bashiru slotted a clinical finish into the far corner to secure all three points for the Roman side.

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The spectacular goal has been widely praised as one of the weekend’s standout individual performances, turning a war of attrition into a memorable triumph for Lazio’s traveling fans.

Dele-Bashiru’s heroics topped a remarkably strong weekend for Nigerian talents playing abroad, which featured crucial contributions from the likes of Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

🇳🇬🤯 Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with a stunning solo run and finish against Juventus to score his first goal of the season for Lazio. https://t.co/bVX5qWxmCN — Soar Africa! (@SoarAfrica) October 18, 2026