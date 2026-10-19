Report: Man City set for points deduction that will keep them out of Premier League for two years

Manchester City face a potential severe points deduction that could banish them to the Championship for two years over Premier League financial breaches

Manchester City could face a massive points deduction that would send them into the Championship and potentially keep them there for two seasons, according to reports.

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The Premier League champions are awaiting the outcome of their financial charges case, with the scale of any punishment threatening to trigger one of the biggest crises in English football history.

Man City facing huge points deduction

City have been accused of breaching Premier League financial regulations across a nine-season period, alongside failing to co-operate fully with the league's investigation. The independent commission found against the club on the charges that were heard, although City have consistently denied wrongdoing and insist they possess evidence that clears their name.

According to the report, the likeliest punishment is a severe points deduction that would leave City with little chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship. A further deduction could then keep them in the second tier for another season, potentially extending their absence from the Premier League to two years.

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Expulsion from the top flight is reportedly considered unlikely because it could create unprecedented complications for the English Football League.

The Daily Mail claims league chiefs are pushing to announce City's punishment before the outcome of the club's appeal, with rivals insisting the long-running case must be resolved before the end of the season.

City appeal could determine timing of verdict

The timing of the decision remains a major issue, with City expected to challenge the process if necessary. The report suggests the case could be resolved around Christmas or early in the New Year under a fast-track appeal procedure requiring the hearing to take place within 12 weeks, followed by a verdict within 30 days.

However, City could argue that the accelerated rules, introduced this year, should not apply because the club was initially charged in 2023.

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The allegations concern financial activity between 2009 and 2018, with the commission finding that the club used commercial arrangements it described as sham deals. The Premier League alleged that City had systematically breached its rules over nearly a decade.

City have vowed to fight the case relentlessly, maintaining that they have “irrefutable evidence” to clear their name.