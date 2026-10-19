Signing Mbappe has caused problems — What Barcelona president said about Real Madrid's problems
Joan Laporta has delivered a scathing assessment of Real Madrid's recent struggles, blaming the blockbuster signing of Kylian Mbappé for their ongoing struggles.
The Barcelona president made the provocative comments during a recent interview with French publication L'Équipe.
He spoke ahead of his side's crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, using the opportunity to highlight the dysfunctional dynamics at the Santiago Bernabéu.
A predictable dressing room disaster
Real Madrid officially signed Mbappé on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2024.
At the time, Laporta publicly warned that adding the French captain to an attacking line already featuring Vinícius Júnior would inevitably disrupt their dressing room harmony.
More than two years later, with Real Madrid failing to win a single major trophy since the forward's arrival, the Catalan chief feels entirely vindicated.
"I said it! Having more than one rooster in the same chicken coop can't work, never," Laporta proudly declared to L'Équipe.
"The priority in football is the team and the spirit of the team. If you don't have these things, the project won't work," he added.
🚨 Barça president Laporta on Mbappé to Real Madrid: “I said it! Having more than one rooster in the same chicken coop can't work, never”. “The priority in football is the team and the spirit of the team. If you don't have these things, the project won't work”. “This is one of Barcelona's strengths. We do have great talents, La Masía players, players who come from other football cultures, and then manage to form a team among them with harmony that works well”. “And that thanks to a great coach, Hansi Flick, and also to a sports director, Deco, who works to improve this team”, told L’Équipe.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2026
A tale of two clubs
The statistics strongly support Laporta's harsh assessment of the Madrid project. Since Mbappé's anticipated arrival in Spain ahead of the 2024/25 season, Real Madrid have been completely shut out of major domestic and continental honours.
Interestingly, the forward's departure from Paris produced the exact opposite effect for his former employers.
Freed from the burden of accommodating multiple superstar egos, PSG quickly established a modern European dynasty.
The French giants secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in 2024/25 and 2025/26 immediately following his exit.
The Barcelona blueprint
While Real Madrid struggles to balance their attacking hierarchy, Laporta insists that Barcelona has perfected the art of squad building.
He credited the club's current domestic dominance to the seamless integration of academy graduates and international stars.
"This is one of Barcelona's strengths. We do have great talents, La Masía players, players who come from other football cultures, and then manage to form a team among them with harmony that works well," Laporta explained.
The president was quick to praise the architects of this unified dressing room culture.
"And that thanks to a great coach, Hansi Flick, and also to a sports director, Deco, who works to improve this team," he concluded.