Signing Mbappe has caused problems — What Barcelona president said about Real Madrid's problems

🚨 Barça president Laporta on Mbappé to Real Madrid: “I said it! Having more than one rooster in the same chicken coop can't work, never”. “The priority in football is the team and the spirit of the team. If you don't have these things, the project won't work”. “This is one of Barcelona's strengths. We do have great talents, La Masía players, players who come from other football cultures, and then manage to form a team among them with harmony that works well”. “And that thanks to a great coach, Hansi Flick, and also to a sports director, Deco, who works to improve this team”, told L’Équipe.