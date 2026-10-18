Iwobi hailed as one of Premier League's most underrated players by ex-champion

Tim Sherwood praises Alex Iwobi as one of the Premier League's most underrated players after his winner for Fulham against Hull City at Craven Cottage

Former Premier League winner Tim Sherwood has described Alex Iwobi as one of the most underrated players in English football after the Nigerian midfielder scored Fulham's winner against Hull City on Saturday.

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The former Tottenham Hotspur manager praised Iwobi's consistency, versatility and overall contribution following the 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

Sherwood praises Iwobi after Fulham winner

Iwobi delivered the decisive moment in the 33rd minute, capitalising on Hull's inability to clear their lines after Sander Berge supplied the assist. The midfielder's effort took a deflection before sneaking underneath goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, handing Fulham a crucial lead that they managed to protect until the final whistle.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Sherwood was full of praise for the Super Eagles star, highlighting his ability to perform across different positions and maintain a demanding workload.

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“Iwobi must be one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. The amount of games he churns out, the different positions he plays. He was excellent today. He was the goal scorer, but he was absolutely fantastic today, Sherwood said.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder won the Premier League title in 1995 and later managed Tottenham, giving his assessment considerable weight as Iwobi continues to establish himself as an influential figure at Fulham.

The goal was particularly significant for the Nigerian, who had gone six league matches without scoring or providing an assist despite creating 13 chances during that period.

Nigerian midfielder reaches Premier League milestone

Iwobi's strike was his first league goal of the season and took his Premier League tally to 36 goals in 327 appearances, drawing him level with former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie.

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The 30-year-old previously represented Arsenal and Everton before joining Fulham, where his versatility and technical ability have made him an important part of the squad.

Saturday's result also marked Fulham's first victory of the season and their first under manager Alvaro Arbeloa, lifting the London club off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Fellow Super Eagles international Calvin Bassey completed the match for Fulham, while Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi played the full 90 minutes for Hull City.