Why I took off Lookman at half time – Simeone

Diego Simeone has revealed why Ademola Lookman was substituted at half-time during Atletico Madrid's 1-0 La Liga victory against Espanyol on Saturday

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has explained why he substituted Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman at half-time during Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga victory over Espanyol.

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The Argentine tactician cited the need to manage playing time and preserve his players’ energy as Atletico balanced their domestic commitments with European football.

Simeone explains Lookman substitution

Lookman was named in Atletico’s starting lineup for their trip to Espanyol, having boosted his confidence with a goal in the Spanish side’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United earlier in the week.

However, the Nigerian international was unable to complete the match, with Simeone introducing Argentine forward Julián Álvarez at the interval. The decision came as Atletico struggled to find a breakthrough against a stubborn Espanyol defence, prompting the manager to make changes in search of a winning formula.

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Simeone subsequently explained that the substitution was influenced by the demands of Atletico’s congested schedule and the importance of keeping his players fresh.

“We were looking to manage the minutes, the effort; we needed legs,” the Atletico manager said.

His comments suggest that workload management played a significant role in the decision, with Atletico needing to maintain their intensity across both La Liga and the Champions League. Despite Lookman’s recent European contribution, Simeone opted to make an early change as he sought to improve his team’s attacking output.

Atletico secure late victory as Lookman awaits next chance

Although the substitution prevented Lookman from making a further impact, Atletico eventually found the breakthrough late in the game. Álex Baena scored in the 89th minute after receiving an assist from Álvarez, securing a crucial 1-0 victory for Simeone’s side.

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The result underlined the importance of Atletico’s squad depth, with the manager’s changes ultimately helping the team overcome a difficult away fixture. For Lookman, the challenge will be to build on his Champions League performance and establish greater consistency in the coming matches.

The Nigerian forward has demonstrated his ability to contribute in important fixtures, but Atletico’s demanding schedule means competition for starting places remains intense. Simeone’s explanation offers some context for Lookman’s withdrawal, although the forward will hope to feature for longer when Atletico return to action.