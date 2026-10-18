‘That is exactly what is going to happen’ – Fury vows to knock out Joshua

Tyson Fury vows to knock out Anthony Joshua on December 11 in Cardiff, drawing inspiration from Daniel Dubois' stoppage win over Fabio Wardley.

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out British-Nigerian heavyweight Anthony Joshua when the rivals meet in Cardiff on December 11.

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The former world champion issued the warning after watching Daniel Dubois stop Fabio Wardley in London on Saturday, using the dramatic heavyweight contest as a prediction of what awaits Joshua.

Fury sends chilling warning to Joshua

Fury took to Instagram to congratulate Dubois after the heavyweight retained his WBO title with a second-round stoppage victory over Wardley. The defending champion dropped Wardley with a powerful right hand less than 20 seconds into the opening round before unleashing a barrage of unanswered punches in the second.

Wardley's corner eventually threw in the towel, handing Dubois his first successful defence of the title after reclaiming it from Wardley in May in an 11-round contest. Fury was impressed by the performance and praised both fighters before turning his attention to his upcoming showdown with Joshua.

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“That was a very exciting heavyweight fight there between Dubois and Wardley. Fair play to both guys. Well done to Daniel for retaining his belt with a good knockout. That’s how you get them out of there, big Dan,” Fury said.

The former heavyweight champion then delivered a direct message to Joshua, making it clear that he expects a similarly emphatic finish when they finally meet, saying, “That is exactly what is going to happen to AJ on December 11, sparked out. Get up.”

The declaration adds another layer of anticipation to a rivalry that has attracted years of attention from boxing fans.

Joshua showdown offers Fury another shot at history

The long-awaited contest is scheduled to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with Netflix set to broadcast the fight and the WBA world title at stake. Fury, 38, will have the opportunity to become a three-time world champion if he emerges victorious, adding another major achievement to his heavyweight career.

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However, the former champion has ambitions beyond defeating Joshua. He also wants to avenge his two defeats against Oleksandr Usyk, who has beaten him twice in their heavyweight encounters.

For Joshua, the Cardiff showdown represents an opportunity to silence Fury's predictions and strengthen his own legacy in the division.