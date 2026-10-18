2-Time AFCON winner echoes Eric Chelle's thoughts on CAF's plans

Hervé Renard joins Eric Chelle in urging CAF to keep the Africa Cup of Nations as a biennial tournament, opposing plans for a four-year cycle

Ivory Coast head coach Hervé Renard has joined Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle in calling for the Africa Cup of Nations to return to its traditional two-year schedule.

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The two-time AFCON-winning coach believes waiting four years between tournaments would be excessive, adding his voice to growing opposition to the Confederation of African Football's proposed changes.

Renard backs Chelle over AFCON scheduling

Renard has made his position clear ahead of an expected review of CAF's decision to move AFCON to a four-year cycle from 2028. Speaking to Afrik-Foot, the French tactician argued that the tournament should retain its biennial format, insisting that the longer interval would deprive African football of an important competition.

“I think returning to holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years is excellent, and that the tournament should continue as it was in the past,” Renard said.

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“Holding the tournament every four years is far too long in my view, but that is my personal opinion.”

CAF announced the proposed change in December 2025, triggering criticism from football officials and supporters concerned about the tournament's place in the international calendar.

However, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has since indicated that the decision could be reconsidered, with a proposal to restore the two-year schedule expected to be discussed at the organisation's Ordinary General Assembly on November 21 in Abuja.

Democratic Republic of Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre has also backed the biennial format.

Chelle highlights benefits of regular AFCON tournaments

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Chelle expressed similar concerns last week, arguing that more frequent continental competitions would help African national teams develop and improve their standards.

The Franco-Malian, who coached Mali at the 2023 AFCON before leading Nigeria at the 2025 edition, believes regular participation in major tournaments offers teams valuable opportunities to grow.

“For me, it’s perfect because when you want to improve, having one tournament every four years is difficult. So, having a tournament every two years now is perfect, so we can continue to improve,” Chelle told SABC Sport.

“We can grow together; we will play two big tournaments instead of the other nations playing one tournament,” he added.

The Super Eagles coach also highlighted the potential benefits of regular high-level competition for African teams preparing for the FIFA World Cup. Chelle further pointed to the economic opportunities associated with hosting AFCON more frequently, including tourism, business activity and revenue for host countries.

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