Barcelona suffer injury crisis ahead of PSG, Real Madrid ties

Barcelona suffer a major injury blow as Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are ruled out ahead of huge fixtures against PSG and Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona have suffered a major defensive setback ahead of a crucial week after confirming injuries to Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia.

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Hansi Flick's side must now prepare for Tuesday's Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain and next Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid with their defensive options severely depleted.

Barcelona lose Kounde and Garcia to injuries

Barcelona confirmed the injuries to both defenders on Sunday, leaving Flick with fresh selection headaches ahead of two potentially decisive fixtures. Garcia has been ruled out for three to four weeks after sustaining a thigh injury, meaning the versatile defender will miss both the PSG encounter and the meeting with Real Madrid.

Kounde, meanwhile, has suffered an ankle sprain and will miss Tuesday's trip to Paris. However, the French international could recover in time for Sunday's El Clasico, offering Barcelona a potential boost for their showdown with their arch-rivals.

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The timing of the injuries could hardly be worse for Flick, whose team face demanding tests in both domestic and European competition within the space of five days.

Barcelona are scheduled to visit PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday before welcoming Real Madrid next Sunday, with both matches carrying significant importance for their ambitions this season.

The defensive concerns have also been compounded by Andreas Christensen's existing injury, further reducing the German manager's available options at the back.

Flick faces defensive selection dilemma

With Garcia sidelined, Kounde unavailable for the PSG fixture and Christensen already injured, Barcelona have limited natural centre-back options for their trip to the French capital.

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Gerard Martin was substituted at half-time during Saturday's 5-2 victory over Real Betis, raising further questions about the club's defensive depth. However, he was not included in Barcelona's medical update on Sunday, meaning no new injury diagnosis was confirmed for the defender.

Consequently, Flick is left with Martin and Pau Cubarsi as his only natural centre-back options for the Champions League encounter against PSG, placing additional pressure on the available defenders. Barcelona will hope to navigate the European challenge without further setbacks before turning their attention to Real Madrid.