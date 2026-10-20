He’s the best player on the planet — Yamal backed to be decisive against PSG

Lamine Yamal has been hailed as the best player in the world by both Hansi Flick and Pedri ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

Flick made the bold claim after Yamal’s starring role in the 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis at the weekend, where the 19-year-old scored twice and added an assist.

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“When you see the first goal he scored, it’s incredible; right now he is the best player in the world,” the Barcelona coach said.

“I am very happy with his performance. Of course, he is under pressure; he is 19 years old and has played every game, but he is 100% focused and committed.

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'His performance has been incredible, and his attitude, that is how great players are.”

Pedri echoed the praise in the pre-match press conference, underlining Yamal’s importance for the trip to the Parc des Princes.

“I’ve always seen him eager to get out there, to play, and to enjoy himself. You can tell he enjoys playing. He makes the difference,” the midfielder said.

“He shouldn’t be looking at anyone else because if he’s looking at Leo, it’s difficult to measure himself against the best player in history.

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"He has to focus on his career, stay calm. Right now, he’s the best player in the world. We have to help him stay calm and enjoy himself.”