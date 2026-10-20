Ronaldo insists he has no problem with people choosing Messi over him

Ronaldo insists he has no problem with people choosing Messi over him

Ronaldo ahead of Messi as Ballon d'Or announce greatest winners of all time

France Football have provided an update on their ongoing poll for the Ballon d'Or of all time.

France Football has officially unveiled its highly anticipated list of nominees for the honorary "Ballon d'Or Of All Time" award, with Cristiano Ronaldo currently taking a commanding early lead in the polls.

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The prestigious new accolade, marketed as the B.O.A.T., is designed to definitively settle the debate over the greatest individual footballing campaign in history.

Organisers have confirmed that fans are already backing the Portuguese superstar, specifically highlighting his phenomenal 2008 season with Manchester United as the benchmark for individual greatness.

The B.O.A.T. concept explained

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Unlike traditional debates that compare players' entire careers, this unique voting format pits specific, iconic Ballon d'Or-winning years directly against one another.

Every player who has won the Ballon d'Or at least twice has been allocated a unique card for each of their respective winning years.

This structure allows voters to meticulously compare isolated peaks of brilliance, rather than simply weighing total career achievements.

For Ronaldo, fans have gravitated toward his 2008 triumph, a year defined by securing both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A legendary shortlist

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The exclusive nomination list features only the most dominant figures in the history of the sport, restricting entry to the ten players who have captured the award multiple times.

Ronaldo, who boasts five titles (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017), is locked in direct competition with his eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

The Argentine captain holds the absolute record with eight Ballon d'Or victories, spanning from his first in 2009 to his most recent in 2023 following his FIFA World Cup triumph.

Beyond the modern icons, the shortlist is heavily populated by historical European and South American royalty.

Dutch masters Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are featured alongside German legends Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

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The list is completed by French midfield maestro Michel Platini, English forward Kevin Keegan, Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stéfano, and Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazário.

Voting mechanics and deadlines

The official Ballon d'Or social media accounts confirmed Ronaldo's early advantage on Tuesday, October 20, while simultaneously urging fans to continue participating.

To cast a vote, supporters must make a one-euro contribution, which grants them access to an exclusive community and an iconic photograph.

Participants are also automatically entered into a draw to win two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

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