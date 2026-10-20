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Liverpool vs Villarreal: Mac Allister brace secures stunning comeback in seven-goal thriller

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:07 - 20 October 2026
Liverpool secured an inspired comeback triumph against Villarreal to maintain a 100% record in the Champions League.
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Liverpool had to dig deep, overturning a dismal start which put them two goals behind Villarreal to secure an incredible 4-3 victory.

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The Reds entered the clash at Anfield looking to maintain their 100% record after wins against Atletico Madrid and LASK, but were immediately put on the back foot with goals from Georges Mikautadze and Sergio Cardona.

However, an inspired 30 minutes from Andoni Iraola's side, orchestrated by a brilliant two-goal performance from Alexis Mac Allister and a scintillating individual display from teenage winger Rio Ngumoha, helped the Premier League side clinch success.

Key match details 

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Villarreal silenced the Anfield crowd almost immediately. In just the 4th minute, striker Georges Mikautadze found the back of the net to give the visitors a shock lead. 

The situation worsened for Liverpool in the 29th minute when Sergi Cardona doubled Villarreal's advantage, leaving the hosts staring at a significant deficit.

However, the Reds responded emphatically before the halftime whistle. Alexis Mac Allister initiated the fightback in the 36th minute, converting an assist from Konstantinos Tsimikas to halve the deficit. 

Deep into first-half stoppage time (45+2'), defender Ronald Araújo powered home an equaliser following a brilliant setup from Ngumoha, ensuring the teams went into the break deadlocked at 2-2.

The momentum remained firmly with Liverpool in the second half. In the 65th minute, Ngumoha once again played provider, teeing up Mac Allister for his second goal of the night to give the hosts their first lead.

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Just three minutes later, substitute Florian Wirtz, who had replaced Araújo at halftime, extended the advantage to 4-2 after combining with Cody Gakpo. 

Villarreal refused to go down without a fight, as substitute Tani Oluwaseyi pulled a goal back in the 87th minute to set up a tense finale, but Liverpool successfully managed the closing stages to secure the 4-3 victory.

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