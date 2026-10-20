UCL: Barcelona defensive issues exposed as PSG prove far too good in cracker
⏱️ 93’ I Faites de beaux rêves. 🥰 #PSGFCB 4️⃣-2️⃣ I #UCL https://t.co/htMG1WAXjG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 20, 2026
This was billed as the game of the round, and it did not disappoint, as both teams arrived full of confidence.
Désiré Doué gave the hosts a deserved 38th-minute lead with a clinical finish after Vitinha won the ball high up the pitch.
Barcelona levelled ten minutes after the restart through teenage right-back Xavi Espart, who finished superbly after a neat one-two with Fermín López on his full Champions League debut.
Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s advantage with a powerful header from a João Neves corner in the 72nd minute.
Lamine Yamal then produced a moment of individual brilliance, driving past substitute Warren Zaïre-Emery and firing into the near post to make it 2-2 with 11 minutes remaining.
The equaliser only briefly lifted Barcelona. Vitinha restored the lead almost immediately with a superb half-volley from the edge of the box, before Fabián Ruiz tapped home Achraf Hakimi’s cross four minutes later to seal a commanding victory.
Barcelona’s defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed in Paris, and the result ends the Catalans’ perfect start to the season.