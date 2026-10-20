Advertisement

UCL: Barcelona defensive issues exposed as PSG prove far too good in cracker

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:06 - 20 October 2026
Paris Saint-Germain dismantled Barcelona 4-2 in a thrilling Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes that fully lived up to its billing.
Advertisement
Advertisement

This was billed as the game of the round, and it did not disappoint, as both teams arrived full of confidence.

Désiré Doué gave the hosts a deserved 38th-minute lead with a clinical finish after Vitinha won the ball high up the pitch.

Barcelona levelled ten minutes after the restart through teenage right-back Xavi Espart, who finished superbly after a neat one-two with Fermín López on his full Champions League debut.

Advertisement

Lucas Hernández restored PSG’s advantage with a powerful header from a João Neves corner in the 72nd minute.

Lamine Yamal then produced a moment of individual brilliance, driving past substitute Warren Zaïre-Emery and firing into the near post to make it 2-2 with 11 minutes remaining.

The equaliser only briefly lifted Barcelona. Vitinha restored the lead almost immediately with a superb half-volley from the edge of the box, before Fabián Ruiz tapped home Achraf Hakimi’s cross four minutes later to seal a commanding victory.

Barcelona’s defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed in Paris, and the result ends the Catalans’ perfect start to the season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Stuttgart 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Birthday boy Ademola Lookman rescues 10-man Diego Simeone side
Football
20.10.2026
Stuttgart 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Birthday boy Ademola Lookman rescues 10-man Diego Simeone side
Liverpool vs Villarreal: Mac Allister brace secures stunning comeback in seven-goal thriller
Football
20.10.2026
Liverpool vs Villarreal: Mac Allister brace secures stunning comeback in seven-goal thriller
UCL: Barcelona defensive issues exposed as PSG prove far too good in cracker
Football
20.10.2026
UCL: Barcelona defensive issues exposed as PSG prove far too good in cracker
Selfish Osimhen! — Ex-Super Lig star claims Galatasaray man not best striker in Turkey
Football
20.10.2026
Selfish Osimhen! — Ex-Super Lig star claims Galatasaray man not best striker in Turkey
Ronaldo ahead of Messi as Ballon d'Or announce greatest winners of all time
Football
20.10.2026
Ronaldo ahead of Messi as Ballon d'Or announce greatest winners of all time
Sierra Leonean Soccer Star Musa Tombo
Betting
20.10.2026
Sierra Leonean Soccer Star Musa Tombo