NBA Roundup: LeBron James makes winning start to spoil Knicks ring night, OKC get revenge against Spurs

LeBron James marked his Philadelphia 76ers debut with a composed all-round display as the new-look Sixers spoiled the New York Knicks’ championship celebrations with a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The 41-year-old, beginning a record-extending 24th NBA season after his summer move from the Lakers, finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

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Tyrese Maxey led the way with 28 points while new signing Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his Philadelphia debut. Joel Embiid added a double-double.

BREAKING: THE NEW-LOOK SIXERS GO INTO THE GARDEN AND SPOIL THE KNICKS’ RING NIGHT! MAXEY: 28 PTS - 5 AST - 3 STL - 3 BLK BROWN: 19 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST EMBIID: 13 PTS - 11 REB - 6 AST LEBRON: 14 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST https://t.co/kQnJhLQ6Oc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 21, 2026

The Knicks had raised their first title banner in more than 50 years and received their championship rings before tip-off, but struggled offensively, shooting just 37 percent from the field. Jalen Brunson top-scored with 21 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

In San Antonio, the Oklahoma City Thunder exacted revenge on the Spurs for last season’s Western Conference Finals defeat, winning 116-104.

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SHAI & OKC START THE SEASON OFF RIGHT 🔥 https://t.co/ioNq5WoWl3 — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2026

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as OKC controlled large stretches of the contest. Jared McCain added 20 points, including six three-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama endured a difficult night for the hosts, finishing with 12 points on just 1-of-13 shooting despite collecting six blocks.