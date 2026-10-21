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NBA Roundup: LeBron James makes winning start to spoil Knicks ring night, OKC get revenge against Spurs

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:11 - 21 October 2026
LeBron James marked his Philadelphia 76ers debut with a composed all-round display as the new-look Sixers spoiled the New York Knicks’ championship celebrations with a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden.
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The 41-year-old, beginning a record-extending 24th NBA season after his summer move from the Lakers, finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

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Tyrese Maxey led the way with 28 points while new signing Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists on his Philadelphia debut. Joel Embiid added a double-double.

The Knicks had raised their first title banner in more than 50 years and received their championship rings before tip-off, but struggled offensively, shooting just 37 percent from the field. Jalen Brunson top-scored with 21 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

In San Antonio, the Oklahoma City Thunder exacted revenge on the Spurs for last season’s Western Conference Finals defeat, winning 116-104.

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MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as OKC controlled large stretches of the contest. Jared McCain added 20 points, including six three-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama endured a difficult night for the hosts, finishing with 12 points on just 1-of-13 shooting despite collecting six blocks. 

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons staged a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 121-113 in the daytime opener.

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