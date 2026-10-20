Barcelona star confesses about PSG after UCL defeat

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon analysed the Champions League defeat to PSG.

Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon has offered a brutally honest assessment of his team's comprehensive 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, admitting that the French giants are operating at a superior level.

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The 25-year-old Englishman delivered the frank evaluation following Tuesday's anticipated UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.

Despite entering the fixture as the undefeated LALIGA leaders, Barcelona were ultimately outclassed by Luis Enrique's reigning European champions.

Gordon concedes PSG superiority

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Speaking to TNT Sports immediately after the final whistle, Gordon refused to make excuses for the Catalan side's first defeat of the season.

The winger explicitly credited PSG's overwhelming physical and tactical dominance throughout the 90 minutes.

"They deserved it. They were the better team and had the better moments with real quality," Gordon admitted.

"Athletically, they were able to sustain the pressure and intensity for longer than we were," he added.

A difficult night for the Englishman

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Gordon's gracious comments followed a deeply frustrating individual performance on the left wing.

While he has enjoyed an excellent start to his Barcelona career since arriving in the summer, the forward struggled immensely against PSG's defence.

He completed the full 90 minutes but failed to register a single shot or assist while making questionable decisions in the final third.

Instead, the match was dominated by the hosts' relentless attacking waves. Désiré Doué opened the scoring for PSG in the 38th minute, before Lucas Hernández, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz netted in the second half to secure the 4-2 victory.

Barcelona briefly found hope through goals from teenager Xavi Espart and sensation Lamine Yamal, but they were ultimately overwhelmed by the Parisian firepower.

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The ultimate benchmark

For Gordon, the defeat served as a stark reminder of the immense gap that still exists between domestic form and true European royalty.

PSG have established themselves as a modern continental dynasty, having secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns.

The forward acknowledged that his current squad must aspire to reach the standards consistently set by the French champions.