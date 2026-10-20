Mourinho sends strong warning to Real Madrid superstars

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho discussed his squad selection motivations ahead of the clash against Leipzig.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has issued a stern public warning to his star-studded dressing room, stating that no player's position in the squad is permanently guaranteed.

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The Portuguese tactician delivered the definitive message regarding squad hierarchy while addressing the competition for starting roles at the Santiago Bernabéu

What Mourinho said

Managing a squad loaded with monumental egos and international stars, Mourinho made it clear that status and transfer fees will not dictate his team sheets.

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"No player is untouchable in my teams. I don't like this concept of an 'untouchable' player," Mourinho declared.

"What makes a player untouchable is their performance on the pitch," the former Benfica boss insisted.

The manager's ruthless declaration arrived as he discussed his tactical plans ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League league phase clash against Leipzig on Wednesday, October 21.

During his pre-match press conference, he confirmed that Brazilian superstar Vinícius Júnior will definitely start on the left wing against the German opposition. However, he deliberately refused to offer the same assurances to rising star Yan Diomandé.

The Diomandé dilemma

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The winger recently delivered an exceptional performance off the bench during Real Madrid's 4-1 domestic victory over Sevilla FC on Sunday, October 18.

Entering the fray in a stiffly contested LALIGA fixture, Diomandé wrapped up the points by scoring a brilliant 82nd-minute strike..

Despite that undeniable impact, Mourinho insisted the young attacker still needs to fight for his midweek inclusion.