BIG WIN! Morocco helps Nigeria beat Tunisia to secure hosting rights for 2028 ITTF Africa Championships

Team Nigeria victorious players after sealing victory in the U-19 category ITTF African Youth Championships in Lagos

Team Nigeria victorious players after sealing victory in the U-19 category ITTF African Youth Championships in Lagos

Nigeria has officially won the decisive bid to host the 2028 ITTF Africa Championships, comfortably defeating rival bidder Tunisia in a 23-15 vote at the continental body's Annual General Meeting in Tangier, Morocco.

The West African table tennis powerhouse emerged victorious over North African rivals Tunisia to land Africa's premier table tennis tournament

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Nigeria secured 23 out of the 38 certified votes cast by delegates and proxies during a tense ITTF Africa Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tangier

The ITTF Africa AGM also confirmed that Nigeria will play host to the 2027 African Para Championships in Lagos

Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) boss Adesoji Tayo has vowed to deliver a seamless, world-class spectacle for athletes and fans alike

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Nigeria has firmly re-established its status as a premier hub for African table tennis after winning the hosting rights for the 2028 ITTF Africa Championships.

The announcement came during the ITTF Africa Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Tangier, Morocco, where continental delegates gathered to determine the future destinations of Africa's marquee table tennis events.

Re-elected ITTF Vice President Wahid Enitan Oshodi

The bidding process was a highly competitive, closely contested race between Nigeria and Tunisia. Following formal presentations by both nations, the certified delegates decided to resolve the matter via a ballot.

Out of the 38 certified votes cast, which included 31 delegates physically present at the AGM and seven authorised proxies, Nigeria comfortably emerged victorious with 23 votes, while Tunisia gathered 15.

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A Continental Tournament Bonanza (2027-2028)

The AGM also laid out a comprehensive roadmap for other upcoming continental tournaments across 2027 and 2028:

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2027 Events: Libya will host the Africa Cup, Algeria will take charge of the African Championships, Botswana will organise the Youth Championships, and Nigeria will play host to the African Para Championships.

Quadri Aruna at the ITTF World Championships

2028 Events: Nigeria will host the headline African Championships, Rwanda will stage the Youth Championships, and Egypt will hold the Para Championships. The host nation for the 2028 Africa Cup remains unannounced.

Reacting to the successful bid, the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Adesoji Tayo, expressed immense gratitude for the overwhelming confidence shown in the country by the continental body.

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He explicitly pledged that the nation would deliver a flawless, world-class tournament experience when the games arrive in Lagos.

"We want to thank all the delegates for placing their trust in Nigeria to host both the 2028 African Championships and the 2027 African Para Championships," Tayo stated.

African Table Tennis players set for ITTF Africa Cup

"As experienced organisers of major international table tennis events, we are committed to delivering a seamless and successful tournament. Lagos will once again welcome the continent's finest players, and we assure all visitors that Nigeria will be the place to be in 2028."