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'I love this stadium' - Victor Osimhen opens up on emotional return to former club

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:25 - 22 October 2026
Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.
Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.
Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen opened up on his emotional return to France, expressing his profound love for his former home ground after leading Galatasaray to a thrilling 4-2 victory over LOSC Lille.
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  • Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen delivered an emotional post-match interview following his sensational homecoming masterclass in the Champions League

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  • The 27-year-old loanee admitted his deep affection for Lille’s home ground after picking up the official UEFA Player of the Match award

  • Osimhen refused to celebrate his brilliant second-half goal out of respect before wishing his former employers the absolute best for the season

Nigerian icon Victor Osimhen enjoyed a highly emotional homecoming on Tuesday night, combining a world-class performance on the pitch with deep mutual respect off it as Galatasaray secured a crucial continental victory in France.

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Osimhen was the star of the show at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, torturing the host's defence for over 80 minutes and netting a sensational right-footed strike to put the game beyond reach.

Victor Osimhen after his goal against former club Lille.
Victor Osimhen after his goal against former club Lille.

His elite movement and tactical discipline twice helped the Turkish giants fight back from behind, a feat that earned him the prestigious UEFA Player of the Match accolade.

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Speaking to TRT via UEFA after the final whistle, the former Lille striker could not hide his fondness for the stadium where he truly announced himself to European football during the 2019/20 season.

"I love this stadium a lot," Osimhen stated warmly. "We played a tough match. I'm very happy for our team and the victory. I wish Lille all the best too."
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
Victor Osimhen with the player of the match award from UEFA.
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A Night of Elite Respect

Osimhen’s heartfelt words perfectly matched his classy actions on the pitch. When the powerful forward combined with Baris Alper Yılmaz in the 61st minute to strike a lethal right-footed blow into the back of the net, he instantly raised his hands in an apology to the home crowd rather than celebrating.

The French supporters showed their immense appreciation for their former hero. When Okan Buruk substituted his star man with seven minutes remaining to protect his fitness ahead of the upcoming domestic derby, the entire stadium rose to its feet to hand the Nigerian legend a resounding standing ovation.

Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.
Victor Osimhen apologises for Lillee fans after scoring.

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Osimhen’s European heroics capped off a legendary stretch for Nigerian international talents across the continent's elite competitions.

With his scoring boots firmly back on and his elite mentality on full display, Osimhen has ensured that Galatasaray head back to Istanbul with their continental ambitions completely revitalized.

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